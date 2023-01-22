How to download and use the Sony headphones app

Sony is a popular brand that offers a large variety of gadgets to its customers, including audio products like headsets and headphones. The company also has an application called Headphones Connect that can be used with these items to enhance the listening experience.

Users can download the app in just a few clicks and immediately receive top-notch accessibility options while using Sony headphones. Here's how.

How can one download and use the Sony Headphones Connect application?

But before one can set up their Sony earbuds, they will have to download the app first. Mentioned below are all the steps one will require to download the app:

Open Google Playstore from your handset and type in "Sony | Headphones Connect."

Select the first option and open the page.

Tap on the Install option highlighted in the image below. The application does not take up a lot of storage space, but you will need a little bit of data to download it.

Downloading the Sony | Headphones Connect app from Google Play Store (Image via Google)

The installation will take a short amount of your time, and then you'll be able to access Headphones Connect. Since this is an audio app, you may have to grant it a few required permissions for it to run smoothly.

Using and navigating around the Headphones Connect app

Right after booting up the app, you can connect it to your earbuds — like the Sony LinkBud — through Bluetooth. If you have a more traditional wired headset, you can plug it into your smartphone to use the application.

If you are connected to a wireless device, you will notice that the Headphones Connect app will show you the battery percentage related to both earbuds. You can also go deeper into settings by clicking the three dots in the top-right corner, which will present the following options:

Tutorials (LinkBuds)

Version of the device

Backup and restoration of settings and records

Launch Music Center

About this App

Help

These simple options can help new users find relevant details about their audio device and the app. The application will also show you what is currently playing if one is listening to music through certified platforms such as Spotify.

On the right side of the Status tab, you will find the Sound option. This is where you will be able to adjust voice settings while using earbuds or headphones. The option for Ambient Sound Control can also be used to enable an option where the volume of whatever's playing will be turned down automatically when the user starts to speak. This setting can be turned on or off based on preference.

The Equalizer settings on the Sound tab are also extremely versatile and come with a variety of options. They are also, of course, customizable.

360 Reality Audio Setup

Much like Apple, Sony also released its own version of spatial audio with a 360 Reality Audio Setup. You can let the application analyze your ears through clear photos and wait till the software generates customized audio settings.

Once this step is done, you can send the analysis results to the servers. Upon completing this task, you will be set with your very own customized audio settings. This is an exceptionally well-made feature that Sony users must try. Headphones Connect is absolutely free on the Play Store, and one will be able to download and use it without spending anything.

