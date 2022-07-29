BGMI India Ban: Google Play Store statement, removal time and more revealed

Google suddenly removed Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) from the Play Store on July 28, 2022. The abrupt removal instantly sparked speculations of BGMI's ban among social media users, who later picked up clues as the game was taken down from the App Store.

The ban has almost been confirmed, as Google's official statement regarding the same surfaced online a few hours after the removal. One can also draw parallels between the removal of Free Fire and BGMI as the Government of India's role became more evident after a statement from the tech giant was publicized.

In the following section, readers can find Google's response to Battlegrounds Mobile India's removal alongside other pertinent updates.

BGMI's removal from the Play Store: Timing, Google's response and ban in India

The exact timing of removal is unknown, but most users started noticing Battlegrounds Mobile India's disappearance around 7:00 - 7:30 pm (IST). At that time, the Indian PUBG Mobile variant was still available in Apple's App Store. However, iOS users also reported the game's removal soon after.

Manish Singh @refsrc Google statement: "On receipt of the order, following established process, we have notified the affected developer and have blocked access to the app that remained available on the Play Store in India.” Google statement: "On receipt of the order, following established process, we have notified the affected developer and have blocked access to the app that remained available on the Play Store in India.”

The ban rumors started making rounds as social media users showed their creativity through the hilarious memes. However, a few hours later, Google's response made its way to the internet, confirming the ban. A Twitter user, @refsrc (Manish Singh), tweeted the official statement as follows:

The "order" here refers to the government's ruling regarding the removal of Battlegrounds Mobile India from the application store for Android devices. However, the game is still working fine hours after its takedown from Apple's App Store and Google Play Store.

Abhijeet Andhare @GHATAK_official Big day tomorrow

I hope everything get resolved 🙂 Big day tomorrow I hope everything get resolved 🙂

According to an unverified report, Krafton is expected to hold a meeting with the Indian government regarding the ban's revocation. Popular BGMI streamer and esports player, Abhijeet "Ghatak" Andhare has also posted a cryptic tweet that hints at a similar development.

Andhare's tweet reads:

"Big day tomorrow. I hope everything get resolved 🙂"

However, nothing can be said until an official source from GOI or Krafton divulges the details from that "meeting." In the meantime, readers can enjoy the memefest on social media:

Sportskeeda will continue to provide future updates regarding the ban of Battlegrounds Mobile India.

