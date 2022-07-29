Create
BGMI India Ban: Google Play Store statement, removal time and more revealed

Google has responded to Battlegrounds Mobile India's removal from the Play Store (Image via Krafton)
Modified Jul 29, 2022 01:59 AM IST

Google suddenly removed Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) from the Play Store on July 28, 2022. The abrupt removal instantly sparked speculations of BGMI's ban among social media users, who later picked up clues as the game was taken down from the App Store.

The ban has almost been confirmed, as Google's official statement regarding the same surfaced online a few hours after the removal. One can also draw parallels between the removal of Free Fire and BGMI as the Government of India's role became more evident after a statement from the tech giant was publicized.

In the following section, readers can find Google's response to Battlegrounds Mobile India's removal alongside other pertinent updates.

BGMI's removal from the Play Store: Timing, Google's response and ban in India

BGMI removed from Google Play Store #BGMI https://t.co/FKUOUiEpR8

The exact timing of removal is unknown, but most users started noticing Battlegrounds Mobile India's disappearance around 7:00 - 7:30 pm (IST). At that time, the Indian PUBG Mobile variant was still available in Apple's App Store. However, iOS users also reported the game's removal soon after.

Google statement: "On receipt of the order, following established process, we have notified the affected developer and have blocked access to the app that remained available on the Play Store in India.”

The ban rumors started making rounds as social media users showed their creativity through the hilarious memes. However, a few hours later, Google's response made its way to the internet, confirming the ban. A Twitter user, @refsrc (Manish Singh), tweeted the official statement as follows:

"On receipt of the order, following established process, we have notified the affected developer and have blocked access to the app that remained available on the Play Store in India."

The "order" here refers to the government's ruling regarding the removal of Battlegrounds Mobile India from the application store for Android devices. However, the game is still working fine hours after its takedown from Apple's App Store and Google Play Store.

Big day tomorrow I hope everything get resolved 🙂

According to an unverified report, Krafton is expected to hold a meeting with the Indian government regarding the ban's revocation. Popular BGMI streamer and esports player, Abhijeet "Ghatak" Andhare has also posted a cryptic tweet that hints at a similar development.

Andhare's tweet reads:

"Big day tomorrow. I hope everything get resolved 🙂"

However, nothing can be said until an official source from GOI or Krafton divulges the details from that "meeting." In the meantime, readers can enjoy the memefest on social media:

Ex #BGMI players right now: https://t.co/Ckh5Ymw9Hp
BGMI Banned from playstore and appstore.Indian parents nowdays -#BGMI https://t.co/VwLc6rkt2l
#BGMI on PlaystoreYe kya hogya 😣 https://t.co/EnxUEX77FM
BGMI game has been removed from play store once again...Bgmi players right now:-#BGMI #PUBGMOBILE https://t.co/hw9jovAe6z
I don't whether to laugh or cry , bcoz i just downloaded BGMI frm Mi play store but it's not available for iPhone users n those who don't have any other app store apart from Google Play Store 😂 #BGMI https://t.co/J1VRCza35C
Google's statement is that they received order from the higher offices that's why they have removed the affected game and they have informed the developer of the game. Meanwhile Indian Parents After Knowing this 👇😂#BGMI https://t.co/RSzBIxfA41
#BGMI is removed from playstore 😳😳Le #BGMI Lovers https://t.co/Pt6QDCbwn4
Government after removing #BGMI secretly from playstore. 😂 https://t.co/GF3fDnc80h
Indian government banned #BGMI again.Bgmi to gov : 😂 https://t.co/2J6sfpByo9
#BGMIGov voice :I won't let u eat peacefullyI won't let u go for vacation peacefullyI won't let u live peacefullyI won't let people do anything without taxing them..I WON'T LET THEM PLAY GAMES TOO PEACEFULLY..Peace is never option?? https://t.co/bdLO7h82Ry

Sportskeeda will continue to provide future updates regarding the ban of Battlegrounds Mobile India.

