How to put Sony headphones in pairing mode

Looking to pair your new (or old) Sony headphones with a different device? Fortunately, the process isn't different from the basic route one requires to connect a bluetooth device to an eligible device.

Sony has been a leading consumer electronics brand for decades and offers some of the best wireless headphones and earphones at affordable and premium rates. These audio devices are lightweight, feature industry-leading noise cancelation technology, and more.

One can easily pair Sony headphones with new devices without having to go through any hassle. This article features an extensive guide for anyone looking to switch to pairing mode to connect to a new/different device.

Everything you need to know about switching to pairing mode on Sony headphones

Here are the steps to connect your headphones to a device:

Enter into pairing mode on your Sony headphone. Operate the device and complete the pairing process.

For a personalized explanation, you can refer to the user help guide that comes encased with your headphones from Sony. You can access the process, which is compatible with your device, in detail. However, you can also refer to the generic process which should work with every wireless audio device from the brand.

To connect your Sony headphones to a new device, you'll need to switch to pairing mode on the headphones first. To enter pairing mode, follow these steps:

Press and hold the Power button on your headband/earphones for at least seven seconds. When the device enters pairing mode, you'll see the indicator flashing and hear an audio cue saying "Bluetooth pairing".

Once the headband/earphones enter pairing mode, enable bluetooth on your host device. Open the bluetooth menu on and look for the headband/earphone on the list of available devices. Once it shows up, tap on the name to initiate the pairing process. You can check out a guide specific to the host device you want to connect your headphones to.

Some devices feature intricate bluetooth pairing methods, forcing users to embrace a more unique pairing process. Others may not support bluetooth at all, preventing the pairing process with your headphones altogether. Hence, ensure your host device's technical specifications before trying to latch your wireless headphones to it.

The headband/earphones will remain in pairing mode for five minutes, after which it will exit that mode if the process isn't complete. You can re-initiate the process by putting the device inside the charging case and detaching it.

Note that for new headphones, you're not required to manually enter pairing mode. It will automatically enter pairing state once you remove it from the charging case. You can follow the aforementioned manual pairing process for connecting to a secondary device.

Ideally, pairing your Sony headphones with a secondary device shouldn't take more than a minute, provided you are accustomed to the basic steps. However, if you are unable to enter pairing mode even after following the steps particular to your device, consider trying basic troubleshooting methods.

Some of these include deleting the information and re-initating the pairing process or restarting the host device. Ensure that the Sony headphones are adequately charged. If nothing works, contact Sony support for further help regarding the matter.

