"We are the first brand to launch a headset with Dolby Atmos in a premium segment" : Ronak Gupta, Founder of Cosmic Byte, on the introduction of the Equinox series and future of gaming in India

Cosmic Byte has quickly gained a strong reputation within the Indian gaming community for its strong lineup of peripherals. From keyboards and mice to headphones, the brand has already built a robust portfolio of devices that allow gamers to acquire a competitive edge without emptying their wallets.

With an ever-increasing foothold in the market, Cosmic Byte recently launched a new set of Kronos headsets. The two devices come in wired and wireless variants, and can be used on multiple devices.

In a recent conversation with Sportskeeda Esports, Mr. Ronak Gupta spoke about his plans for Cosmic Byte and the future of Indian gaming. Mr. Gupta is the founder of the company and has played a direct role in helping the organization grow to such an extent.

"The biggest untapped and fastest growing market is India" - Ronak Gupta, Founder of Cosmic Byte, on the scope of growth for the gaming market

Q) Congratulations on the new launch of the Kronos and Neutrino gaming headphones. What are the main reasons for Cosmic Byte to venture into the field of gaming headsets?

Ronak Gupta: Cosmic Byte was the first brand to launch affordable gaming headsets in India in 2017, when gamers had very few options for gaming headsets and the only available ones were quite expensive. Being a gamer, it has always been close to my heart. Therefore, I wanted gamers in India to improve their gaming skills by using headsets designed for gaming without burning their pockets. The immersive experience that these headsets provide is mind-blowing. From gaming, music and movies, these are just exceptional. Both Kronos and Neutrino have outstanding durable components and ergonomic designs for gaming.

Q) We have seen the launch of two products, Kronos and Neutrino, and each comes with its own separate specifications. What is the rationale behind going with a dual-SKU strategy and how effective do you expect it to be?

Ronak Gupta: Both products are quite unique when compared to each other. The Kronos is a wireless Dolby Atmos headset, and the Neutrino is a wired Dolby Atmos headset.

Both are targeting a different sub-segment of customers in India. Kronos is for gamers who want a lag-free experience without the hassle of wires with its 20ms latency for PC, console, and mobile. Neutrino is for customers who want the best sound quality, accurate sound placement, and are considering professional gaming in the wired segment. Both headsets are the most premium headsets available in India with Dolby Atmos.

Q) Cosmic Byte has been a known face in the Indian gaming sphere with its varied range of gaming peripherals. It has now produced the first Indian gaming headset with Dolby Immersive Sound support. What does this mean for Cosmic Byte and its future in the gaming headset category?

Ronak Gupta: We are the first brand to launch a headset with Dolby Atmos in a premium segment. The Dolby Atmos experience is much better when it is backed by the best-sounding speakers, drivers, and software of the headset.

With more and more Indian youngsters looking to build a career in gaming, the requirements for high-quality products at affordable prices will continue to increase. Cosmic Byte aims to bridge that gap for gamers in the country.

Q) When it comes to gaming headphones, consumers have a wide array of choice. Tell us all the perks and benefits gamers can enjoy from the Kronos and Neutrino.

Ronak Gupta: We have worked for a long time to build, tune, and optimize both the Kronos and Neutrino headsets to provide the best gaming audio experience out there. Both headsets provide high-fidelity sound with Dolby Atmos and the lowest latency for competitive gaming. Someone who has used these headsets will never be able to go back to the headsets they used before.

Q) There are several international players in the gaming headset industry as competition has heated up. How hopeful are you about the emergence of Cosmic Byte in such a tight space?

Ronak Gupta: Competition is always good for customers and brands. It helps us to push ourselves to deliver a better experience and products to our customers. We always look up to our competition in the international and Indian markets, and develop our products to provide a unique set of features that help us grow the brand among the competition.

Q) Gaming technology is no longer what it used to be. With more and more emphasis on specialized equipment, how has the face of Indian gaming technology changed, and what do you see in the future?

Ronak Gupta: Initially, Cosmic Byte introduced a lot of products in the low-budget segment. With demand focusing on high quality products, we have launched a wide array of products catering to the mid and premium segments at pricing much lower than competitors in the same segment. Our focus is to develop products that help our gamers become professionals and compete in tournaments.

Q) Moving on from headphones, we already know about the quality and diverse range of your existing products. What can we expect to see from Cosmic Byte in the future in terms of gaming peripherals?

Ronak Gupta: We are taking it one step at a time. Our objective is to find the gap in the gaming market and see how Cosmic Byte can help fulfill it. Our team is continuously working on developing products in various categories that can provide a unique experience to our gamers, and we will continue to do so in the future.

Q) The Indian gaming landscape is evolving, and many companies are coming forward to support the drive. What can we expect to see from Cosmic Byte to promote the scope for esports and gaming in the country?

Ronak Gupta: More than just business, my objective in establishing Cosmic Byte was to support the gaming community in India. We have reached a stage where we see gaming teams being formed in every corner of the country. I want our gamers to reach the international stage and win against the best teams out there. Cosmic Byte recently partnered with Velocity Gaming, which is among the top Valorant teams in India. We are the first Indian brand to have esports players featured on the product packaging. We want every user of Cosmic Byte products to know how well our players are performing and will continue to give them visibility in the best way we can.

Q) Many companies are continuously evolving towards new ventures and untapped markets. Besides your existing products, which space will you like to see Cosmic Byte deeply dive into in the near future?

Ronak Gupta: The biggest untapped and fastest growing market is India. Right now, Cosmic Byte will be there. We will surely move to the international market in the future, given the love and support our gamers continue to provide us by using and promoting our products. Once we secure ourselves in India, we will aim to compete and make our presence felt in the international market.

Q) There has been a huge rise of gaming and esports lately in the country. As the gaming sphere evolves, how do you see the landscape in India changing with time?

Ronak Gupta: People have started to recognize gaming as any other sport played in the country. Gamers have a steady stream of income from streaming platforms and the fan following of the entire nation. Parents and family have started supporting their children to take up a career in gaming. In India, gamers are no less than movie stars or cricketers. We will continue to see talent emerging from the country that will make its mark internationally.

