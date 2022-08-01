Are wireless gadgets better than wired for gaming? (2022)

Today, the major difference between wired and wireless gadgets only seems to be comfort while having minor dissimilarities in performance. The gadget's performance hugely depends on the connection type, which could be Bluetooth or a dedicated wireless USB dongle. Usually, devices connected via a 2.4GHz dongle are faster and more reliable.

Interestingly, there has been a major surge in wireless controllers, mice, headsets, and keyboards in recent years, and with good reason. The development of gaming technology has been rapid, and manufacturers have managed to fit in all the necessary components required to transmit signals wirelessly and at great speeds while also having a solid battery life. However, it's debatable whether wireless technology has come far enough to replace wired peripherals and gadgets completely.

Before comparing these two types of devices, users also have to look into the brand's quality. Many different companies manufacture wired components, but not all of them manufacture high quality wireless components. Cheaper wireless peripherals usually have high input delay, unreliable battery life, and cheap quality.

However, if you look at the other end of the spectrum, quality wireless gadgets are on par with their wired counterparts in terms of performance and have unnoticeable input delays while offering better comfort and portability. At this point, the only difference is their cost, with wireless gadgets costing more.

Today, a majority of esports players are using wireless technology, including the likes of Shroud, the most renowned gamer in the industry, and TenZ, one of the best Valorant professional players. Both of the above mentioned names also collaborate with Logitech and FinalMouse, and have designed wireless mice with the major brands. Not having a cable that increases resistance and gets stuck on other items on the table is a huge convenience that improves accuracy and gives the user some peace of mind with a complete freedom of movement.

Wireless controllers have been around for more than 15 years, with the first major one being the PlayStation DualShock 3 that shipped with the PlayStation 3 in 2006, and was completely dependable with solid battery life and fast input, but PC gamers had to wait up to ten more years to have reliable wireless gadgets that were as good as wired ones with good performance and battery.

Wireless headphones today have sound quality that is as good as wired ones because technology has improved enough for wireless signals to carry audio data at lightning speeds. Gaming wireless headphones come with 40 or 50 mm neodymium drivers that produce accurate sounds without compromising on quality, but such advanced technologies do come at a higher price. However, wired headsets are still faster by a few milliseconds, which is generally not noticeable to the average gamer.

Verdict

In 2022, there is no reason not to switch to wireless gadgets if you have the budget for it. It is more convenient and more portable, and users do not have to worry about any wear and tear of the cable. The best peripherals have improved a lot, to the point where even professional gamers will not notice a difference, as they also use wireless equipment at the highest level of competitive gaming.

