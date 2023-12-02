New PS5 DualSense controller reportedly features touchscreen and dynamic button lights

Alleged patent documents suggest that Sony may be in the process of creating an updated edition of the PS5 DualSense controller. This new version could potentially offer gameplay clues by illuminating specific buttons on its surface. It is uncertain if this feature will officially be made public, but it has the potential to greatly enhance PlayStation gaming accessibility.

Recent reports suggest that the PS5 DualSense controller boasts dynamic button lights and a touchscreen, which we will delve into extensively.

Sony is reportedly set to feature touchscreen and dynamic button lights on the PS5 DualSense controller

In 2020, the PlayStation 5 (PS5) presented the DualSense controller, which boasted a handful of distinct upgrades over its PS4 predecessor, the DualShock 4. Along with an updated USB-C port, the current-gen controller introduced haptic feedback and adaptive triggers to enhance users' gaming experience.

However, a purported patent by Sony suggests that they have been tinkering with an improved variant of the DualSense controller. This controller offers hints through illuminated buttons, but only when the player might be in dire need of some help.

Obtained on November 30, 2023, it outlines a clever predictive mechanism that tracks player performance with a machine-learning model. Upon sensing that players are struggling or stuck somewhere, the controller lights up for their attention, providing helpful suggestions for the next move.

On the controller's touchpad, which acts as a display, the button hints would also be displayed and written out. The document also suggests that the DualSense 2 could incorporate a touchscreen instead of the traditional touchpad. This isn't a completely new concept, as a similar filing was released in September of 2023.

As for lighting buttons, including shoulder triggers and analog sticks, the PS5 DualSense controller is expected to be capable of those aspects, too.

The concept of illuminating buttons for easier accessibility is not new, despite the recently developed AI-powered system for determining when to use this hardware feature. An instance of this is evident in the current Razer gaming keyboards, which provide support for Razer Chroma Profiles.

However, it should be noted that the expected commercialization of the PS5 DualSense technology described in this recently surfaced document is far from certain. Sony company is a well-known pioneer in consumer electronics, having submitted numerous patents in 2023. However, the mere existence of a patent doesn't ensure that the product in question will see the light of day.