Black Friday deals: DualSense PS5 controller discounted to under $50

The PS5 DualSense controller has been one of the most popular joysticks ever since it was introduced back in 2020. It is a massive improvement over the last-gen DualShock 4 in every way. With adaptive triggers, improved haptic feedback, and a built-in microphone, the controller is one of the most technologically advanced controllers for gaming as well.

It was initially introduced for $70 in 2020 and has generally maintained that price other than a few occasional discounts to around $60. However, this Black Friday, Sony has dropped the price of the controller to just $50, making them a lucrative choice for gamers.

Do note that the DualSense is supported on macOS, iPhones, PC, and Android. You can enjoy multiple video games on these machines with this controller. Thus, you can purchase it for playing on any gaming setup you have.

In this article, we will outline the best deal on the PS5 controller, including how to claim it this Black Friday season.

The PS5 DualSense controller is a stellar deal for $50

Multiple stores are running promotions on the PS5 controller. However, the best deal on the joystick is at Best Buy, which has every major variant launched so far in stock.

All available colorways of the controller, including Midnight Black, Cobalt Blue, Cosmic Red, Volcanic Red, Sterling Silver, White, Starlight Blue, Nova Pink, Galactic Purple, and Gray Camouflage, are available for the discounted price of $50 this Black Friday.

You can also bundle the controller with the Razer Quick Charging Stand for $75. This combo generally goes for $115. However, even if you buy the two components separately, you will be paying the same price since the charging stand has been discounted to $25 from $40.

Best Buy easily has some of the best deals this Black Friday. Everything from gaming consoles like the Xbox Series X and Series S to controllers have been discounted.

The PlayStation 5 deal with two DualSense controllers is out of stock on the official website. Hence, picking up an extra controller for the discounted price of $50, along with the $500 PS5 slim bundle with Spider-Man 2 or Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, might be worth it.