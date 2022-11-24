It's raining deals this Black Friday and almost every major retailer is selling products at throwaway prices. The list includes smart TVs, gaming laptops, and more. These crazy deals make this week the best time to save a ton of money on the latest tech.

The Sony DualSense controller was recently massively discounted. This joystick packs next-gen technologies like haptic feedback and adaptive triggers that take immersion to a new level.

Sony built the controller while keeping the PlayStation 5 in mind, but it can be easily connected to a PC. DualSense controllers can provide the best experience in multiple PlayStation exclusives that have now launched on Steam, like God of War and Spider-Man Remastered.

A guide to securing the best deal on the Sony DualSense controller this Black Friday

The Sony DualSense controller generally sells for $74.99. It is available in six colors. These include black, blue, red, pink, purple, and white.

The controller has been discounted to just $49 at Walmart this Black Friday. All six color patterns are available at the same price. Users can also opt for a gray camo to add some extra flair to their joystick.

However, users should secure these deals as soon as possible as they might be gone as soon as the limited-time Black Friday promotion period is over.

The discounted price is only available when the product is ordered online. Thus, gamers might be charged the traditional price if they walk into a local Walmart store. Although, users can order it online and pick it up from a Walmart Supercenter at no extra charge.

More about the DualSense controller

The DualSense controller is a fine piece of modern technology. The device delivers a true next-gen experience.

The controller is powered by rechargeable Li-ion batteries. Thus, gamers need to charge it once it runs out of power, unlike the Xbox wireless controller.

Gamers do need to connect it to the PlayStation console to fully enjoy the device. Features like adaptive triggers and haptic feedback are only supported on PlayStation.

PlayStation @PlayStation



PlayStation Plus

PlayStation Store

PS5 DualSense wireless controllers

… and much more.



Full details: PlayStation’s Black Friday Deals begin tomorrow! Enjoy savings across:PlayStation PlusPlayStation StorePS5 DualSense wireless controllers… and much more.Full details: play.st/3EHEMBD PlayStation’s Black Friday Deals begin tomorrow! Enjoy savings across:➕PlayStation Plus➕PlayStation Store➕PS5 DualSense wireless controllers … and much more. Full details: play.st/3EHEMBD https://t.co/Vi4u4undWC

However, this does not mean that the DualSense is a bad controller for PC gaming. Thus, users looking for a new controller this Black Friday can opt for this joystick.

Sony has improved the vibration motors and the overall feel of their joystick by a huge margin. Alongside the already polished Xbox Wireless controller, it is a viable option for PC gamers as well.

Some gamers might want to pick up more than one controller for their gaming rig. In such cases, a DualSense wireless controller is an option worth checking out. Undoubtedly, PlayStation ports feel way better on it than on the Xbox wireless controllers.

Other notable PC gaming controllers to pick up this Black Friday

Alongside the DualSense wireless controller, there are multiple other options gamers can consider. These include the Xbox 360 wired controllers. Although the gamepad does not pack the latest technologies and features, its design places it among the best controllers ever made.

Coming to third-party controllers, the MSI Force GC30V2 white wireless gaming controller has been massively discounted to $24.99 for a limited time this Black Friday on Newegg. It is a decent and cost-effective option for gamers who do not want to spend a bunch of money on a gamepad.

Poll : 0 votes