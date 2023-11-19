Black Friday deals: PS5 Slim Spider-Man 2 bundle drops to just $500

The PS5 Slim is the latest gaming console in the market. It has only been introduced in the United States and is all set to roll out in other markets over the next few months.

Despite being just a week old, the PS5 Slim has been discounted this Black Friday sale, making the console a lucrative choice for gamers looking for a new machine to play on this Holiday.

The console has been bundled with some of the latest games in the market. Together, they cost over the $500 MSRP of the new disc edition. However, the Modern Warfare 3 version has been discounted to just $500, which means you are getting a copy of the shooter version for free with the new PS5 Slim.

In this article, we will outline the details of the deal, including how to score it before the Black Friday season is over.

The PS5 Slim has been discounted just as it launched

The PlayStation 5 has generally maintained its $500 MSRP since it was launched back in 2020. It has been rarely discounted. Thus, it is rather surprising that the new slimline variant is available at a deal price within a week after it launched.

Currently, the best on the Modern Warfare 3 bundle can be picked up from the official Sony PlayStation store at its best price. Most leading retail stores, including Best Buy, Target, and Amazon, are also stocking the console at a discounted price tag.

Note that the older standard edition PlayStation 5 has been discontinued in the United States. Hence, the best deal on the console is this bundle, which is selling for the full price of the console. Moreover, the slimline variant hasn't been introduced anywhere else in the world.

The Black Friday deal will be limited to players only in the US.

The PS5 Slim is a worthwhile upgrade over the standard edition

The new PS5 Slim is a minor refresh over the original console. While it brings one TB of storage (vs. 825 GB on the PS5 standard), a slimmer and lighter form factor, detachable disc drives, and an improved front I/O, both variants perform the same. However, the small improvements on the new console improve the overall experience with it.

Moreover, at the current deal price of $500, we believe the new PlayStation 5 is worth every penny. If you are looking for a new gaming machine in the market, now's the time. But if you already have a PS5 standard edition console, we don't recommend upgrading to the new variant.