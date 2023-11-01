How to get CoD Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) for free with PS5 Slim

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is going to go live on November 10, and you can get the title for free. To celebrate this game's release, PlayStation is collaborating with Activision and releasing a PS5 Slim Bundle that will come with a MW3 Standard Edition.

This article contains all the details regarding this bundle, MW3, and more.

Modern Warfare 3 will be free to keep with PS5 Slim Bundle

While Modern Warfare 3's Standard Edition costs $70, the chance to get it with the PS5 Slim is a great deal for you if you are looking to buy this console. The device comes with a disc drive and a DualSense controller as well.

Furthermore, if you get the MW3 Bundle, you'll get an exclusive reward. The PlayStation-exclusive Operator, Lockpick, will be available in-game.

What is the price of Modern Warfare 3 PS5 Slim Bundle

The PS5 Slim's MW3 version will cost $499 or its equivalent currency in other regions. Now, the PS5 variant's usual price is also the same. Hence, there is no additional cost to spend on the game and you get to keep it for free. Keep note, that the console is a Disc edition, and the game will also be the same.

Here is the price for the PS5 Slim Bundle in some regions:

US

PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc Drive: 499.99 USD

PS5 Digital Edition: 449.99 USD

Europe

PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc Drive: 549.99 EUR

PS5 Digital Edition: 449.99 EUR

U.K.

PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc Drive: 479.99 GBP

PS5 Digital Edition: 389.99 GBP

Japan

PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc Drive: 66,980 JPY (includes tax)

PS5 Digital Edition: 59,980 JPY (includes tax)

When does Modern Warfare 3 PS5 Slim Bundle release?

The PS5 Slim's MW3 variant will be released the same day as the game, on November 10, 2023.

When does Modern Warfare 3 PS5 Slim Bundle release?

The PS5 Slim's MW3 variant will be released the same day as the game, on November 10, 2023.