PS5 slim model with smaller design and Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc Drive revealed: Specifications, prices, and more

With gamers gearing up for the upcoming busy months with great releases, Sony announced a PS5 slim model that is significantly smaller than the current one and comes along with a detachable Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc Drive. With fans clamoring for a slimmer model for some time now, this will be a great festive addition to the desk, especially for someone who wants to get a PS and hasn't pulled the trigger.

The latest model is reportedly more than 30% less in volume, 18% in weight, and 24% compared to earlier models. That's a bold claim from the company, and we will be eager to see how all of that plays out in terms of performance.

Furthermore, the upcoming models will feature 1TB SSD. There will also be four separate cover panels, with the upper half featuring a glossy look and the lower one a matte esthetic.

So, what more do we know about this upcoming PS5 slim model and Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc Drive? Let's find out.

PS5 slim model release date (expected) and global availability

According to the official announcement, the new PS5 slim model will debut in November in the US (at certain local retailers and direct.playstation.com where available). The device will launch globally in the next few months. We expect the device to be made available in the latter half of the month for the US, capturing the festive market.

Sony also clarified that this will become the only model of PlayStation once the current inventory of PS5 runs out. While this may be happy news for those who disliked the original PlayStation 5 model, there were a few who did enjoy the Sauron's Tower-like design. Soon, that will be a thing of the past.

PS5 slim model prices

According to the official announcement, the following will be the recommended new PS5 model prices:

US

PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc Drive: 499.99 USD

PS5 Digital Edition: 449.99 USD

Europe

PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc Drive: 549.99 EUR

PS5 Digital Edition: 449.99 EUR

U.K.

PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc Drive: 479.99 GBP

PS5 Digital Edition: 389.99 GBP

Japan

PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc Drive: 66,980 JPY (includes tax)

PS5 Digital Edition: 59,980 JPY (includes tax)

The new PS5 model will arrive with a horizontal stand. A vertical stand compatible with all PS5 models will be available for 29.99 USD | 29.99 EURO | 24.99 GBP | 3,980 JPY.

PS5 slim model specifications

The latest model will have the following specifications:

PlayStation 5 specifications

External dimensions(excluding projecting parts) Approx. 358 × 96 × 216 mm(width × height × depth) Mass Approx. 3.2 kg CPU x86-64-AMD Ryzen ™ “Zen 2” 8 Cores / 16 Threads Variable frequency, up to 3.5 GHz GPU AMD Radeon™ RDNA 2-based graphics engine Ray Tracing Acceleration Variable frequency, up to 2.23 GHz (10.3 TFLOPS) System Memory GDDR6 16GB 448GB/s Bandwidth SSD 1TB 5.5GB/s Read Bandwidth (Raw) PS5 Game Disc Ultra HD Blu-ray™, up to 100GB/disc BD/DVD drive Disc Drive portequipped with Disc Drive Video Out Support of 4K 120Hz TVs, 8K TVs, VRR (specified by HDMI ver.2.1) Audio “Tempest” 3D AudioTech Input/OutputFront of Console USB Type-C® port (Super-Speed USB 10Gbps) USB Type-C® port (Hi-Speed USB) Input/OutputBack of Console USB Type-A port (Super-Speed USB 10Gbps) x2 Networking Ethernet (10BASE-T, 100BASE-TX, 1000BASE-T)Wi-fi: IEEE 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition Specifications

External dimensions(excluding projecting parts) Approx. 358 × 80 × 216 mm(width × height × depth) Mass Approx. 2.6 kg CPU x86-64-AMD Ryzen™ “Zen 2” 8 Cores / 16 Threads Variable frequency, up to 3.5 GHz GPU AMD Radeon™ RDNA 2-based graphics engine Ray Tracing Acceleration Variable frequency, up to 2.23 GHz (10.3 TFLOPS) System Memory GDDR6 16GB 448GB/s Bandwidth SSD 1TB 5.5GB/s Read Bandwidth (Raw) PS5 Game Disc Ultra HD Blu-ray™, up to 100GB/disc BD/DVD drive Disc Drive port Video Out Support of 4K 120Hz TVs, 8K TVs, VRR (specified by HDMI ver.2.1) Audio “Tempest” 3D AudioTech Input/OutputFront of Console USB Type-C® port (Super-Speed USB 10Gbps) USB Type-C® port (Hi-Speed USB) Input/OutputBack of Console USB Type-A port (Super-Speed USB 10Gbps) x2 Networking Ethernet (10BASE-T, 100BASE-TX, 1000BASE-T)Wi-fi: IEEE 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax

PS5 Ultra HD Blu-ra Disc Drive

Other than the increased internal storage and a slimmer look, the upcoming PS5 models will be accompanied by an attachable Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc Drive. This can also be bought separately later for those who purchase the Digital Edition for the price of 79.99 USD | 119.99 EURO | 99.99 GBP | 11,980 JPY.