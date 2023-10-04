How to get Lockpick Operator in Modern Warfare 3?

Lockpick Operator has been officially announced for Modern Warfare 3 and is set to join the title on November 10, 2023. PlayStation recently tweeted a poster of MW3 with the caption, "Unlock your first look at a new PlayStation-exclusive #MW3 Operator," followed by a link. When fans clicked on the link, they were redirected to the PlayStation store page for the game, where they had to solve a lockpicking puzzle.

Upon solving the puzzle, they were presented with a short but epic trailer of a new and upcoming Operator Lockpick. As for the contents of the bundle, it is currently not known.

That said, from the trailer, one can pick out the character playing tricks with a knife and speculate that it might arrive as a melee weapon in the bundle along with the Operator.

While information on the Lockpick Operator Bundle might be limited as of this writing, PlayStation has revealed how you can acquire it and when the bundle will be released.

How to get the Lockpick Operator pack for free in Modern Warfare 3?

You can get your hands on the Lockpick Operator pack for free in Modern Warfare 3 by pre-ordering the game from the PlayStation store. Needless to say, the skin is a PlayStation exclusive, meaning only PS4 and PS5 users will be able to acquire it. As for the Windows PC and Xbox users, they are out, unfortunately, out of luck this time around.

To pre-order Modern Warfare 3 from the PlayStation store, you need to do the following:

Head over to the PlayStation store via your console app or through your web browser.

Log in to your primary account.

Proceed to purchase the game. It doesn't matter which version you get, the skin is available for both Standard and Vault Edition users.

Once the purchase is complete, you will be able to use the skin when the game goes live on November 10, 2023.

That is all there is to it. However, it is worth noting here that you must pre-order the game via the PlayStation store. If you purchase the Lockpick Operator from third-party sources, you will get all other rewards, such as the Zombie Ghost skin, but the Lockpick skin won't be unlocked for you.

That covers everything there is to know about acquiring the Lockpick Operator skin in Modern Warfare 3. Fans looking for further details about the title must tune into the Call of Duty Next event, which goes live on October 5, 2023, at 9 a.m. PT.

The upcoming event will showcase Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer gameplay along with zombies, the latest Warzone 2 updates, Warzone Mobile, and a lot more.

Until then, you can join the action in the Halloween-themed Season 6 of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. The update is currently live for Windows PC (Steam and Battle.net), PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.