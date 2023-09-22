All The Haunting events coming to Warzone 2 Season 6: Zombie Royale, Vondead, and more

As Halloween draws close, Warzone 2 Season 6 is set to bring a host of different The Haunting events. The horrors of the fall have spread to existing as well as limited-time game modes that will surely bring chills to players. In the upcoming update, they can partake in The Haunting events across both Al Mazrah and Vondel in the dead of the night.

Warzone 2 Season 6 will introduce a bunch of new weapons, maps, Operators, and more. However, the primary highlights of the season are The Haunting events, which will be looked at closely in this article.

What are all the new The Haunting events coming to Warzone 2 Season 6?

In Warzone 2 Season 6, a total of four The Haunting events will be added around the mid-season update. They are:

Operation Nightmare

Details about Operation Nightmare in Warzone 2 Season 6 (Image via Activision)

Operation Nightmare will be exclusive to Al Mazrah and will be set at night. The Call of Duty blog does not openly discuss the exact objectives of the mode or what it entails, but it does drop some hints.

According to the roadmap, some "entities" have been discovered in Al Mazrah. Players must investigate these locations and take down the “Most Wanted” target. Although the nature of these "entities" has not been disclosed, it has been revealed that an ancient tomb complex has been found with an entity called the "Pharaoh." Additionally, there has been mention of a supernatural presence.

Vondead

Details about Vondead in Warzone 2 Season 6 (Image via Activision)

Vondel isn't safe from The Haunting either, as a sorceress has haunted the small city and caused a Zombie outbreak. The beautiful canals of the city no longer carry water but the blood of the dead. This game mode will take place on a night where, according to the Call of Duty blog description, "a rare Blood Moon hangs ominously in the sky, casting Vondel in an eerie, scarlet-tinged darkness."

The roadmap also hints at the lore. The source of all the horror Vondel is faced with appears to be the Graveyard POI and the numerous altars that have randomly appeared around the map. In this event, players will also engage in a boss battle against The Butcher, a demon from the underworld.

Vondead Lockdown

Details about Vondead Lockdown in Warzone 2 Season 6 (Image via Activision)

Vondel's Lockdown mode is also getting its own The Haunting-themed update. As for the changes, it will work similarly to how it currently does, with players competing to capture various zones on Vondel. However, during the event, the mode will take place at nighttime and is reportedly "bloodier than ever."

Zombie Royale

Details about Zombie Royale in Warzone 2 Season 6 (Image via Activision)

The Zombies Royale will take place in both Vondel and Al Mazrah. In essence, the mode will work exactly how it did in Warzone 1's The Haunting of Verdansk event. While this gameplay modification is active, when a player dies, they won't have to fight in the Gulag or be bought back. Instead, they will turn into Zombies and must hunt down other players using their newly acquired abilities.

If they wish to turn into humans, they can use certain items that can be found on the map, all the while hunting their human counterparts. Occasionally, however, even players spectating their alive teammates might be turned into a Zombie and brought back to life.

The team that eliminates both the undead and living enemies and completes the fight will be declared the winner.

That covers all the new The Haunting events coming to Warzone 2 Season 6.

