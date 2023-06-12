Call of Duty Warzone 2's Vondel map: All Points of Interests revealed

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Season 4 is almost around the corner, and fans are expecting new game-changing elements. Set in the Netherlands, a fresh map named Vondel is coming to the title, with several spots that are exact replicas of real-life landmarks in the country. It has a city-like atmosphere and is medium-sized, which will please fans since it was designed by the same team who created Warzone's Rebirth Island.

Call of Duty has revealed all of the Points of Interest and significant spots on its official blog, which will give gamers a sense of what the map has to offer. It will be accessible for Resurgence, DMZ, and Lockdown LTM, but it will also be available as a battle royale offering sometime around Season 4.

All POIs of Warzone 2's Vondel map disclosed

According to Call of Duty's recent blog, the Vondel map features 18 POIs, 15 of which are marked and three of which are unmarked. The creators have not given any information regarding an unmarked location named Kunsteaar District, although the information regarding other 17 locations' is adequately mentioned. Below are all the Points of Interest:

1) Castle

The Castle is the highest edifice in Warzone 2's Vondel and a World Heritage monument from the 13th century. The location will be misted, making viewing difficult. However, the intricate inner structure with multiple bedrooms, chambers, living areas, and halls will appeal to the fanbase.

2) University

The University is a three-story building in Warzone 2's Vondel map. The entrance door leads to the reception area. Its atrium is designed openly, with staircases leading up and down the floors.

The location also houses the Rivenberg Art Centre, which features many floors of what appears to be mid-century artwork, as well as an artist's accessible residence on the third floor.

3) City Hall

The City Hall location features a large amount of area and a good vantage position. It is a Greek Revival edifice with five levels, two of which are completely accessible to players.

4) Central Station

The Central Station site has multiple ground-level doors at the building's front and side entrances, as well as a few basement entrances. Alternatively, for more quick platform access, players can use the stairs on either the north or south sides of the structure.

5) Mall

The Mall features a Baroque Revival structure and a big outdoor market with abandoned enterprises in Warzone 2's Vondel map. The Kardinaal Shopping Centre is the name of the venue, and it has a two-story main structure that is immediately identified by its outdoor fountain.

6) Souvenirs District (Unmarked site)

This unmarked POI in Warzone 2 consists of three clusters of townhouses with in-house accessible buildings, along with fire escapes and outdoor ascenders that enable essential access to the linked rooftops. The ground levels are home to a number of closed cafés, pubs, and tourist stores.

7) Market

The Market site is a billiards hall and bar that is rebuilt from a medieval outbuilding known as Stardtpoort. It has a two-story interior, a ground-floor bar, an upper billiards table area, and multiple windows with views of the surrounding region.

8) Graveyard

The Graveyard location contains a central funeral parlor and crematorium, and the main two-story structure has adequate roof space for spying or counter-sniping.

9) Police Station

The Police Station is a five-story structure with two ascensions. The ground level has a reception space and a hallway. The rooftop has views of the Mall, the Market, the Museum, the Stadium, and surrounding townhouses to the west.

10) Courtyard (Unmarked)

The Courtyard site is made up of luxurious residences and several abandoned stores that surround a central courtyard.

11) Fire Department

The Fire Department site is a U-shaped facility on the upper half of Vondel's southwest island, which will also give water access to the region.

12) Floating District

The Floating District site consists of shipping containers, residences, and other living quarters erected on steel beams or concrete floats, with a detailed wooden path linking them.

13) Zoo

The Zoo POI in Warzone 2's Vondel map encompasses a large area that includes the animal hospital and aviary on the west, and the savanna hut and exhibit on the east. The aquarium is in the center, and there is a reptile house in the far north area, as well as a parking lot on the other side.

14) Stadium

The Stadium is symmetrical, with enough protection on all sides and a pentagonal center. Large barriers are employed at the site that provide new options for confronting opposing combatants on the field.

15) Cruise Terminal

The Cruise Terminal is made up of three primary structures. There are two major entrances and a two-story interior with dining places, restaurants, stores, and other amenities.

16) Museum

The Museum is an elegant, centuries-old edifice with two formal gardens, an underground reservoir, a pub, a concert platform placed in a flooded crypt, and a north-side escape passage to the canal.

17) Exhibit

The Exhibit POI is a modern Nieux museum in Warzone 2. This building holds a modern art collection and includes a major spiral staircase going up to a slanted roof garden. Sniper lines to the Museum and sections of the Central Station are available from the roof.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Season 4 will be released on June 14, 2023.

