Best places to land in Warzone 2's Vondel in Season 4

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is about to receive its Season 4 update. It has the potential to alter gameplay significantly and will give players what they actually desire. A new map named Vondel will be introduced, granting gamers a large new zone to deploy and explore. This inclusion will present a city-like setting with various elements, like buildings, a proper canal system, a stadium, a university, a zoo, and much more.

Players are getting ready to hop onto the map and experience Vondel, which will bring fresh challenges that require various strategies to overcome. To ensure better results on this inclusion, one will need some map expertise as well as some optimal spots to land in and begin their expedition.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

What are the best landing locations on new Vondel map for Warzone 2?

The new Vondel map has 15 points of interest and seems to be quite interesting. There will undoubtedly be a few of the 15 POIs that stand out to fans and serve as hot drops or prime drop sites. With this in mean, here are the places you want to land on this map:

1) Stadium

Stadium location in Warzone 2's Vondel (Image via Activision)

The Stadium will certainly be a great location to drop since it has a symmetrical setting and adequate cover. The location will provide open spaces to spot enemies and take early fights. This will undoubtedly be a prime spot for players who want to spice up the match at the very beginning.

Furthermore, the tallest structure in Vondel is a windmill that is situated just outside the Stadium, which can be used as an ideal vantage point if this area is properly secured.

2) City Hall

City Hall location in Warzone 2's Vondel (Image via Activision)

The City Hall, with its huge space and solid vantage point, will be another important landing spot. This is a Greek Revival structure with five stories, two of which will be entirely accessible to players. Gamers should expect close to mid-range fights here, and the best part is that enemies will be unable to hide themselves. Moreover, it will also have plenty of spots to infiltrate through.

If successfully secured, the building's roof will serve as an excellent vintage point, and Operators who manage to secure this location may have an edge in most battles.

3) Castle

Castle location in Warzone 2's Vondel (Image via Activision)

The Castle may prove to be Vondel's best landing spot because of its complicated design. It is a World Heritage Site from the 13th century and is located in the map's northeast section. The area is quite complicated to navigate, with multiple bedrooms, tiny chambers, living areas, corridors connected by passages, a crypt, and at least one water-access point.

Furthermore, this area contains a tiny, abandoned chapel that has a crypt, farmland, a pavilion, and some gardens nearby, as well as multiple UAV towers. So, players should always be prepared to encounter enemies in this region.

4) University

University location in Warzone 2's Vondel (Image via Activision)

The University region may potentially prove to be an important landing location in Vondel. The building has three stories and is huge. The reception area is accessible via its main door. Its atrium is open in design, with staircases going up and down the levels.

Because of its enormous size, the region will undoubtedly be a popular landing spot, and gamers may take their time looting and fighting. The University also contains the Rivenberg Art Centre, which has numerous levels of what seems to be mid-century artwork, as well as an artist's accessible apartment on the third story.

5) Mall

Mall location in Warzone 2's Vondel (Image via Activision)

The Mall, with its Baroque Revival building and large outdoor market of abandoned businesses, might be another perfect landing point. The venue's name is Kardinaal Shopping Centre, and it will include open sections with optimal covers to pick fights with enemies. Players should expect close-range encounters in this location.

The inner levels of this mall contain a variety of little stores to investigate, with some helpful looting goods uncovered with some diligent investigation, which will entice fans to visit even more.

