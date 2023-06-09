Call of Duty Warzone 2.0’s latest season 4 update is here with a new map, changes in ranked play mode, and many new features. If you are a fan of the action RPG title, sit tight, as Vondel, the all-new Warzone 2.0 map, is here with the new patch update of the game. There were rumors about introducing a new resurgence map in Call of Duty Warzone 2.0’s new patch update. Various sources, like the Task Force leakers and CharlieIntel, leaked the potential inclusion of Vondel back in April and May.

Now that the map is finally available in the game, it is evident that there are a lot of new features on the map for the players to discover. This article discusses Vondel's unique aspects and features, the latest Call of Duty Warzone 2.0 map.

Vondel in Call of Duty Warzone 2.0 – everything you need to know

Call of Duty Warzone 2.0 has a new resurgence map for the players. Instead of being completely Battle Royale, this map will only be playable in Resurgence and DMZ at launch. Plenty of interesting features are introduced in the Vondel map, just like in the ranked play mode. Here is everything you need to know.

Size:

According to Activision, the all-new Vondel map will be the same size as Al Marzah and Ashika Island. As the official website describes, the map will welcome up to 18 operators for the DMZ and 72 for the Resurgence game mode.

The developers revealed how Call of Duty Warzone 2.0’s new Vondel map includes a large number of verticals as well as parkour routes to help the players counter that. There are also a lot of other secrets of the map yet to be discovered by the players.

Points of Interest:

Activision confirmed that there would be 15 points of interest on the map spread around densely packed canals and urban streets. Beenox, the developer of the Vondel map has a medieval castle, a university, a Greek revival-styled City Hall, an abandoned zoo, and more. There is also a huge soccer stadium for the paintball tournament final. All these points of interest in Warzone’s Vondel are filled with densely packed houses, alleyway cafes, and more.

Unique vehicles, the position of access points

On land, and in the sea: Amphibious vehicles in Call of Duty Warzone 2.0 (Image via Activision)

The access points in Call of Duty Warzone 2.0’s Vondel map mostly focus on the intricate canal system. There are plenty of water bodies surrounding the map and the city streets. There are different types of roads, bridges, and more. You can dive deep into the water bodies or use the watercraft, and amphibious vehicles are getting introduced on the map to get around the cityscapes.

That concludes everything you need to know about the all-new Vondel map in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0. You can try this free-to-play map in the new season of Warzone 2.0. Also, players should note that they don’t need to own Modern Warfare 2 to enjoy this new map. Find the best tips to dominate the multiplayer mode on the map here.

