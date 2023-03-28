Call of Duty Mobile, like any other first-person shooting game, requires great aim. If you don't start practicing to keep the crosshair stable, or different types of movement while shooting, you will never be a pro. COD Mobile has brought one of the best experiences for fps gamers. However, it is of no use if you cannot properly utilize it. There are different settings in Call of Duty Mobile. Developers have also focused on maintaining the quality of the game's sound design. Here, you can learn some of the best tips to improve your aim and thus, your shooting game.

Try to apply these tips in multiplayer mode and you will get more kills. Also, with these improving skills, if you play with the right team, you might rank up faster.

5 best Call of Duty Mobile multiplayer tips to improve your shooting

Improving your skills as you play is crucial when you are trying to become a pro in games like Call of Duty Mobile. One of the most important skills if you want to win or get more kills in COD Mobile multiplayer is to get better at shooting.

While the game settings and HUD Layouts will be different for each player, here are some important tips to become a better shooter in Call of Duty Mobile multiplayer.

1) Choose the weapons properly

Choose the weapons wisely. This will be crucial to your gameplay when playing Call of Duty Mobile multiplayer. Choosing the weapon with the right loadout will help you in different multiplayer modes of COD Mobile. Having SMGs for Killhouse, Nuketown, and Hijacked will be perfect for close-range maps. However, you can go for something long-range as a sniper for crossfires.

2) Practice more

There is no better way to master Call of Duty Mobile than by practicing more. It offers a practice mode for beginners. Keep a cooling-off period in your everyday playing hours in practice mode. At least until you get better at shooting. Practice different difficult combat movements while shooting. This will help you improve your aim and will always land your shots in COD Mobile.

3) Run, cause you can't hide

Remember, when you see opponents wearing a red flash in uniform and moving like a red dot on the map, they see you too. Thus, because you cannot hide in COD Mobile multiplayer, standing still will be your enemy as well. Those who perform strafing will have a better chance of surviving while bringing death to their opponents. So, practice constant movement and shooting while doing so, to get better at shooting in Call of Duty Mobile multiplayer mode.

4) Choose your loadout screen

Battle Royale in COD Mobile is still easier for beginners. However, if you want to improve your shooting in multiplayer mode, it is important to have the perfect loadout screen. You should try different modes and then decide which one is the best choice as per your style of play. This way, you will have a loadout ready with the gun you like and you can select it for the multiplayer mode.

5) Avoid the Aggro

Avoid the aggro in Call of Duty Mobile multiplayer (Image via YouTube/CallofDuty)

Another great way to get more kills in COD Mobile multiplayer is to avoid Aggro. There will be players who will think about meeting their opponents in the middle ground and going all-out against each other. However, it is a COD Mobile folly. To get more kills in different multiplayer game modes, you should also practice avoiding the gamer's urge to go aggro.

