10 most useful skills in The Witcher 3 Next-Gen

On December 14, 2022, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt had a recent re-release to bring it up to more modern graphical and gameplay standards for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

The Witcher @witchergame Relive the story loved by millions!



Free next-gen update for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is coming to PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S|X on December 14th, 2022! Relive the story loved by millions!Free next-gen update for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is coming to PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S|X on December 14th, 2022! https://t.co/NcDLmV72kb

While it is hard to believe that almost seven years have passed since the game’s initial launch, two aspects that have remained unchanged in the remaster are the main quests and skills.

This particular guide will detail the best skills for Geralt in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, for both new players and returning players looking for another trip down memory lane.

Note: Spoilers for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt will follow. Viewer discretion is advised.

From survival to combat and more - 10 best skills for Geralt in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Players should keep in mind that the skills in The Witcher 3 have their own unique uses. While some may be better than others, this list is in no way indicative of the absolute must-have tier, and simply reflects the author’s opinions.

1) Strong Back

Strong Back increases Geralt’s maximum inventory weight by 60 points.

An incredibly useful skill, it allows players to hoard more items in their inventory when on the move and consequently loot more as well. Combined with the Fiend Decoction and Beauclair Saddlebags, they will have an inventory limit of 250.

2) Gourmet

This particular ability was added in the Blood and Wine DLC of the game, and slowly regenerates Geralt’s vitality for 20 real-life minutes when he consumes any food item.

This skill is very useful in the early game, since food and potions are scarce at the point.

3) Delusion

Delusion is a sign skill for Axii in The Witcher 3, and is highly recommended to unlock early on in the game.

While having its uses in combat, mostly for slowing down enemies, Delusion is mainly needed for unlocking additional dialogue options. The skill can be used to avoid fights by forced persuasion.

4) Fleet-Footed

This defense-oriented skill allows Geralt to take less damage when hit while dodging. It can be upgraded to cap out at 100%, making the player take zero damage when dodging.

As such, Fleet-Footed is a must-have skill for combat.

5) Resolve

Resolve lowers the amount of adrenaline points lost by a certain percentage when players take damage. It can be maxed out to completely negate the loss when attacked.

This particular skill is very helpful to maintain Geralt's combat effectiveness.

6) Survival Instinct

A very basic skill, but incredibly effective nonetheless, Survival Instinct increases Vitality by 500 points.

It is recommended to unlock it as soon as possible to allow players to tank more hits and have a generally easier time with boss battles.

7) Active Shield

This alternate mode for the Quen sign turns it into a shield bubble that restricts movement in exchange for restoring Vitality when Geralt is hit by enemies. The shield lasts until the stamina bar drops to zero.

At level 3, the active shield will no longer drain stamina when simply maintaining it. Thus, it is quite useful to have for end-game scenarios when the players are in a sticky spot.

8) Battle Trance

This is a more physical-attack-oriented skill. Battle Trance allows Geralt to generate adrenaline points whenever he attacks opponents, where each one gained increases weapon damage by a consecutive 10%. This is a great skill to have, especially for sword masters.

9) Acquired Tolerance

A very powerful ability, it allows Geralt to increase his Toxicity threshold by a certain number of points, depending on the alchemy formulae learnt. Additionally, a total of 30% added potion duration time can be learnt from maxing out this Acquired Tolerance.

Given how powerful potions can be in the game, having an increased toxicity cap will allow players to consume two to three at once and make full use of them without major side effects.

10) Undying

Extremely useful as a fail-safe, Undying allows players to consume adrenaline points to restore vitality when their HP drops to zero.

When maxed out at level 5, it additionally restores 100% of Geralt’s maximum HP when triggered. This skill is second to none and can help players weasel out of a bad situation.

For more The Witcher 3 guides and updates, keep an eye out on Sportskeeda.

Poll : 0 votes