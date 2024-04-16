Is The Witcher 3 worth playing in 2024?

The Witcher 3 came out almost a decade ago and is still regarded as one of the best RPGs of all time. Despite its age, the game still holds up very well, even newer games in the genre. Moreover, this title is well-optimized and performs much better than most modern games today. So if you're still skeptical about playing the Witcher 3 in 2024, don't be. The game is still great and definitely worth spending some time with.

This article will take a look at why you should play The Witcher 3 in 2024. Let's get into it

Why you should play The Witcher 3 in 2024

Amazing story

Geralt's adventures make for quite a tale (Image via CD Projekt Red || YouTube/McPc Gamers)

The Witcher 3 has an amazing tale to tell. Your adventure begins with the introduction of Geralt and Vesemir who are looking for Yennefer. This will then turn into a search for Ciri and eventually goes on to become a mission to eliminate the Wild Hunt. Throughout your journey, you will traverse the regions of White Orchard, the Royal Palace in Vizima, Velen and Novigrad, Skellige, and Kaer Morhen.

The varying landscapes are filled with a cast of memorable characters who have their own stories to tell. All of this culminates in telling one of the best stories in video games, and that alone makes The Witcher 3 worth it in 2024.

Excellent gameplay

Geralt can cast Igni to release flames from his hands (Image via CD Projekt Red || YouTube/Falcmaan)

The game's massive skill tree gives players a lot of freedom, and the ability to reallocate skill points allows for experimentation. You can spend hours upgrading your spells, attacks, proficiency with potions, and much more, depending on your play style.

On the surface, the combat can feel like an underwhelming feature of The Witcher 3. However, if you look deep, there is a lot on offer. The game doesn't do a good job of explaining the mechanics, but if you take some time to figure things out, it can be extremely fun. You can set enemies on fire by maintaining a stream of the Igni spell or you can swoop entire groups off their feet with a widespread Aard spell.

The more you understand the combat, the stronger you will feel while playing as Geralt of Rivia. The Witcher 3 is worth the price of admission just for its gameplay.

Sprawling open-world

There's a lot to see on Geralt's adventures (Image via CD Projekt Red || YouTube/DayDream Gaming)

The Witcher 3 has one of the biggest maps in an open-world game. You can travel to the city of Novigrad or trot through the open fields of White Orchard. You can sail the seas in Skellige or you can visit Vesemir in Kaer Morhen. There is a lot to see, and everywhere you go, there will be something on offer. The map is basically filled with question marks, and there are a lot of things to discover.

Some people and villages require the services of a Witcher. You can also find Statues of Power scattered about the world that reward you with skill points. Apart from this, there are monster nests that need to be destroyed. The point is that you will never run out of things to do while playing this game. So if you want to experience what a good, open world feels like, definitely give this title a chance.

Next-gen update

The next-gen update did wonders for this title's visuals (Image via CD Projekt Red || YouTube/McPc Gamers)

This title came out in 2015, so it is now almost a decade old. Those who haven't played it might be afraid to pick the game up because of its age. However, there is nothing to worry about since CD Projekt Red's title can still hang with the best when it comes to visuals.

Moreover, The Witcher 3 next-gen update was released a while ago which massively improved the game's aging graphics. If your system is beefy enough, you can even enjoy your adventures with Geralt in 4K with Ray Tracing.

