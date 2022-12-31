5 best builds in The Witcher 3 next-gen

In action role-playing games, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is easily amongst the best that the genre has seen in the last decade. The third mainline entry in CD Projekt Red's iconic fantasy role-playing game series delivers a stellar role-playing experience with a branching narrative, meaningful and rewarding optional content, and delightful and robust gameplay systems.

While the combat system can boil down to standard hack-and-slash action, players have plenty of options to craft their build in the game, which can significantly alter the combat flow. Players can choose to create an Alchemy-focused build, using the game's robust alchemy system, or create a hybrid melee build, using brute strength to overcome most combat challenges in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

With the game's recent "next-gen" update, CD Projekt Red has introduced several key changes to The Witcher 3. Apart from improving the game's real-time graphical fidelity, the developers have also added some significant changes to the gameplay, increasing the potency of certain builds in the game. The best builds players can use in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt next-gen.

From the early-game balanced build to the hybrid alchemy build, here are five of the best builds in The Witcher 3 next-gen

1) Early-game balanced build

This build focuses on delivering the best and most balanced combat experience during the game's early hours. While The Witcher 3 is full of combat and build options for players to experiment with, players won't be able to get their hands on the best resources or mutagens during the early parts of the game. This build should help them get through the early main story quests and most side quests without much hassle.

For the best early-game build, players should use light armor and focus on fast attacks. The ideal armor set for this build is as follows:

Temerian armor set

Nilfgardian armor set

Kaer Morhen armor set

Here are the essential skills that players need for the early-game balanced build in The Witcher 3:

Cat School Techniques (Combat)

Gourmet (Combat)

Muscle Memory (Combat)

Resolve (Combat)

Precise Blow (Combat)

2) High DPS (Pure Crit) build

The High DPS build the best option for players who prefer dealing maximum damage per hit. The build focuses on dealing as much critical damage as possible with fast and elemental attacks. The skills used in this build are geared towards increasing the raw damage output and critical chances on each hit.

For armor, players can go with either of the following:

Temerian armor set

Nilfgardian armor set

Viper armor set

Wolf School armor set

Ursine School armor set

Here are the essential skills that players need for the High DPS build in The Witcher 3:

Cat School Techniques (Combat)

Fleet Footed (Combat)

Precise Blows (Combat)

Muscle Memory (Combat)

Deadly Precision (Combat)

Whirl (Combat)

Undying (Combat)

Battle Frenzy (General)

The best runes and glyphs for this build are as follows:

Runestones

Greater Chernobog Runestone

Greater Svarog Runestone

Glyphs

Greater Glyph of Aard

3) Hybrid Alchemy build

Alchemy is one of the most potent combat tools in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. While it takes some time for players to fully understand the extent of the system and its proper use during combat, once they figure it out, it becomes an indispensable tool that can quickly turn the tides of most combat scenarios in favor of Geralt.

The Hybrid Alchemy build is focused on increasing the potency of the potions players can craft using the robust alchemy system to increase Geralt's survivability and attack power.

For armor, players can go with either of the following:

Viper armor set

Wolf School armor set

Ursine School armor set

Skellige (Undvik) armor set

Hen Gaidth armor set

Grandmaster Wolven armor set

Here are the essential skills that players need for the Hybrid Alchemy build in The Witcher 3:

Strength Training (Combat)

Crushing Blows (Combat)

Undying (Combat)

Bear School Techniques (General)

Synergy (Alchemy)

Heightened Tolerance (Alchemy)

Acquired Tolerance (Alchemy)

Refreshment (Alchemy)

The best runes and glyphs for this build are as follows:

Runestones

Greater Triglav Runestone

Greater Zoria Runestone

Glyphs

Greater Glyph of Quen

4) Hybrid Signs Build

Geralt's five signs, Aard, Igni, Yrden, Quen, and Axii, are the most powerful tools of his arsenal, only seconded by his Silver and Steel blades. These signs, that players can upgrade throughout The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt can be handy during combat.

The Hybrid Signs build focused on increasing the effectiveness of both Geralt's signs and his swords, utilizing "Adrenaline Points" to increase their damage output and efficiency during combat.

For armor, players can go with either of the following:

Temerian armor set

Nilfgardian armor set

Viper armor set

Wolf School armor set

Ursine School armor set

Skellige (Undvik) armor set

Here are the essential skills that players need for the Hybrid Signs build in The Witcher 3:

Flood of Anger (Combat)

Razor Focus (Combat)

Resolve (Combat)

Undying (Combat)

Griffin School Techniques (General)

Focus (General)

Adrenaline Burst (General)

Melt Armor (Signs)

The best runes and glyphs for this build are as follows:

Runestones

Greater Perun Runestone

Greater Chernobog Runestone

Glyphs

Greater Glyph of Quen

Greater Glyph of Igni

5) Pure Signs Build

Much like the Hybrid Signs build in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, the Pure Signs build focuses on increasing the effectiveness of Geralt's five elemental signs. However, the key difference between the two builds is that the Pure Signs build mainly on the signs as the primary damage dealer instead of Geralt's melee options.

The Pure Signs build focuses on Geralt's signs, with the skills increasing the intensity of the signs cast during combat. The signs also receive a bonus effect upon casting and increase Geralt's stamina regeneration and consumption, allowing players to use more elemental attacks before requiring a cooldown.

For armor, players can go with either of the following:

Temerian armor set

Nilfgardian armor set

Wolf School armor set

Skellige (Undvik) armor set

Hen Gaidth armor set

Grandmaster Wolven armor set

Here are the essential skills that players need for the Pure Signs build in The Witcher 3:

Rage Management (General)

Delusion (Signs)

Melt Armor (Signs)

Puppet (Signs)

Aard Sweep (Signs)

Pyromaniac (Signs)

Igni Intensity (Signs)

Aard Intensity (Signs)

The best runes and glyphs for this build are as follows:

Runestones

Greater Veles Runestone

Glyphs

Greater Glyph of Axii

Greater Glyph of Igni

This build is also very effective for use in the game's two DLCs, Blood and Wine and Hearts of Stone, as well as an excellent option for players playing the game on the highest difficulty - Death March.

With the next-gen update for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, CD Projekt Red has added an option for "quick signs casting," allowing players to cycle through and use the five signs without opening up the radial menu.

