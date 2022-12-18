The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt features several collectibles and quests that require alchemical skills from the player. Either used to craft potions, poisons, or bombs, alchemy is a handy perk to have in the game.

One such ingredient is the elusive saltpeter, an alchemical ingredient primarily used to craft bombs.

This guide will inform players on where to obtain the said ingredient in-game.

Note: Minor spoilers for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt will follow. Caution is advisable.

Saltpeter is obtainable from two merchants during the campaign of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

This ingredient can be difficult to locate early-game and can be found by the following two merchants:

1) The herbalist at the roadside shrine in the White Orchard

This particular herbalist is easy to find once gamers deal with the ghouls infesting the roadside shrine found east of the Abandoned Village.

He appears during the day and has saltpeter for Geralt to purchase off of him.

2) Tomira in the White Orchard

Players can encounter Tomira during the contract, Devil by the Well. Completing this contract will introduce Geralt to the herbalist, who will reward him with some saltpeter for his endeavors. Additionally, saltpeter can also be purchased from her as and when required.

Additionally, saltpeter can also be looted from enemy corpses.

What items can saltpeter be used to craft in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt?

This alchemy ingredient can be used to craft the following bombs in the events of the game:

Dancing Star: This bomb can destroy monster nests, dealing fire damage.

This bomb can destroy monster nests, dealing fire damage. Devil’s Puffball: A general-use bomb that releases a poison cloud when detonated.

A general-use bomb that releases a poison cloud when detonated. Dimeritium Bomb: This bomb releases a dimeritium silver cloud that blocks the magic capabilities of affected monsters, within its detonation range.

This bomb releases a dimeritium silver cloud that blocks the magic capabilities of affected monsters, within its detonation range. Dragon’s Dream: When detonated, it releases a cloud of flammable gas that can be ignited to deal explosive fire damage.

When detonated, it releases a cloud of flammable gas that can be ignited to deal explosive fire damage. Grapeshot: This bomb deals shrapnel damage to enemies in its explosion radius. A small amount of fire damage is also added, making it useful for destroying monster nests.

This bomb deals shrapnel damage to enemies in its explosion radius. A small amount of fire damage is also added, making it useful for destroying monster nests. Moon dust: Releases silver dust when it explodes, temporarily preventing affected monsters from transforming for up to 20 seconds.

Releases silver dust when it explodes, temporarily preventing affected monsters from transforming for up to 20 seconds. Northern Wind: Freezes enemies within its detonation range. Frozen foes take additional damage.

Freezes enemies within its detonation range. Frozen foes take additional damage. Superior Northern Wind: An enhanced version of the Northern Wind bomb. In addition to an extended duration of 10 seconds, it also has a small chance to instantly kill the enemy.

An enhanced version of the Northern Wind bomb. In addition to an extended duration of 10 seconds, it also has a small chance to instantly kill the enemy. Samum: Can be used to destroy monster nests. Throwing this bomb will also blind and disorient foes in its explosion radius.

Can be used to destroy monster nests. Throwing this bomb will also blind and disorient foes in its explosion radius. Zerrikanian Powder: A crafting item used to create gear and other items.

What is The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Next Gen?

Released as an updated, complete version of 2015’s The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, this re-release by CD Projekt Red aims to bring the game up to modern visual standards by incorporating features such as ray-tracing and other visual enhancements.

The game also has several quality-of-life improvements, additional quests, and easter eggs.

