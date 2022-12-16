How to farm money quickly in Witcher 3 Next-Gen

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt's latest Next-Gen update for PC and consoles has introduced a variety of solid changes and additions to CD Projekt RED's acclaimed RPG.

Those stepping into the white-haired protagonist Geralt's shoes for the first time may find themselves overwhelmed with the amount of choices on offer and the scope of the game. This can be even more profound for beginners as money is a scarce resource when starting off a new run.

This can cause players' progression to slow to a crawl, leading to quite a bit of frustration. As such, this guide covers how to earn coins quickly in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

Players will have to grind to earn coins in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

In The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, coins are a general term for the variety of currencies found in the game's universe and are used to buy materials and gear from merchants. Players will often find themselves running short, especially at the start. Even more so if they're tempted into purchasing various goodies like higher rarity armor and swords.

The easiest way to get more coins is by doing side quests, but many of them can be of a higher level than the player. Plus, side missions are finite as well.

But worry not: there is a more rewarding solution. Since this is an open-world game, players will visit many different locales and areas. From quaint villages surrounded by lush meadows to bustling towns, they will find many NPCs going about their business.

This means players can also expect to come across settlements, which are often packed with items and junk to pick up and add to their inventory. They can just go in and pick up the material that can be sold for decent value.

There are no repurcussions for doing this, so they can steal from right under the NPCs' noses and hoard up. Since many items are weighted, they should ensure that they don't get over encumbered.

The Witcher @witchergame



Check out what's coming to The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S on December 14th!



⚔️ The free next-gen update patch notes are here!Check out what's coming to The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S on December 14th! #TheWitcher3NextGen ⚔️ thewitcher.com/en/news/47105/ ⚔️ The free next-gen update patch notes are here!Check out what's coming to The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S on December 14th! #TheWitcher3NextGen⚔️ thewitcher.com/en/news/47105/ ⚔️ https://t.co/rIuTZYftA3

Most items will have poor selling value, but others like rings and previous metal objects can be sold for a decent amount. However, every bit counts so be sure to grab as many items as possible. Once players have had their fill of looting, they should visit a merchant or a tavern owner to sell them.

There is one other way that is also very consistent. It sees Witcher 3 players take down a bunch of cows and sell their hide. Since the material sells for a good number of coins and cows can respawn, this is a guaranteed way that they can fall back on.

Previously, killing too many cows summoned a unique level 27 chort as part of the Bovine Defense Force mechanic. While higher-level players can deal with it easily, the game can spawn infinite instances of the monster.

Thankfully, CDPR decided to nerf this aspect, making it so that it only spawns once, after which players can go back to ruthlessly harvesting more cow hide. Coupled with other forms of income, players should eventually have enough to buy whatever they want.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and its Next-Gen update play at their best on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbos Series X|S. Other quality of life changes introduced by the update can also be enjoyed on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

Esports Awards 2022 winners have been revealed. Click here to check out full list.

Poll : 0 votes