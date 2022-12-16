7 most anticipated PS5 games set for a 2023 release date

The PlayStation 5 (PS5) is a little over two years old. While it may not boast many must-have games, we're at a point where developers are doubling down on offerings for Sony's latest gaming machine.

2023 is set to see some interesting releases, both multiplatform and PS5 exclusives. These titles are also some of next year's biggest and most anticipated games. Here are some of the top picks fans can look forward to.

Street Fighter 6, Marvel's Spider-Man 2, and 5 other highly anticipated PS5 games of 2023

1) Forspoken

After many delays, Luminous Productions' Forspoken is set to bring something new to the table on January 24, 2023.

The team behind Final Fantasy XV takes players to the brand-new world of Athia. Frey, a New Yorker, finds herself transported to this magical realm with a sentient bracelet wrapped around her arm. With newfound elemental powers and traversal abilities, she must find a way back home.

Unfortunately, the threat of the Tantas stands between her and her objective. As such, she must battle threats in fluid, flashy action-packed combat. The open world of Athia is also a wild playground for her to glide and skate across, as it hides many secrets to be discovered.

Forspoken is PS5 console-exclusive game.

2) Diablo IV

Blizzard's Diablo series is finally back in the mainstream spotlight after a decade-long wait.

Diablo IV elevates the isometric action-RPG series to new heights with modern additions while keeping the fundamentals that matter. The game will be set in an open world with a story that is darker than ever before. The visuals are also a big step-up compared to everything else in the genre.

This is a looter RPG, so players can find ample opportunities to dive into perilous dungeons full of monsters and baddies that guard powerful treasures and loot. Class-based characters, varied RPG skills, and inventory management — all series staples — can be expected to make a comeback, including co-op play.

Diablo IV is set to be released on the PS5 and other platforms on June 26, 2023.

3) Street Fighter 6

Capcom's upcoming Street Fighter 6 boasts innovation not just for the iconic fighting game franchise but also for the genre as a whole. Taking place in the open-world Metro City, players will create a custom character to take on the narrative and become the best fighter in the single-player portion.

Old faces like Ryu, Chun-Li, and Guile will return, but there are also newcomers like Kimberly. Fights are once again 2.5D, but additions like the Drive Gauge and the eye-catchy splashes of color during special combos make this game stand out among the crowd.

As is par for the series, a solid multiplayer focus can be expected to take root once the game launches on June 2, 2023, for several platforms, including the PS5.

4) Final Fantasy XVI

Another Square Enix entry on this list, Final Fantasy XVI deserves a mention because of the long-lasting legacy of the JRPG franchise it is a part of.

Developed with the help of Devil May Cry designer Ryota Suzuki, the game takes a more action-heavy focus. The narrative is set in Valisthea, a world where people can be born as Dominants, the chosen few who can summon powerful creatures known as Eikons.

The title follows the main protagonist Clive, who can wield multiple Eikons at once. While the tone is more political and mature than before, gameplay will once again be the center of the show.

Final Fantasy XVI is set for release on June 22, 2023, as a PS5 exclusive.

5) Resident Evil 4 Remake

Capcom is set to have a bombastic 2023 with many big releases to come. One of them is the Resident Evil 4 remake, a modern recreation of the iconic survival horror classic for the GameCube.

Capcom intends to provide a mostly faithful experience while making some design and presentation changes to double down on the horror aspect. Leon Kennedy must brave the dangers of a rural Spanish village in search of the government's missing daughter, only to realize something more sinister is going on.

Familiar third-person shooter gameplay, inventory system, and level design are a given. However, the studio has hinted at some other minor changes that may surprise fans. Players can relive the horror again on the PS5 on March 24, 2023.

6) Marvel's Spider-Man 2

After the hugely successful Marvel's Spider-Man in 2018, a successor from developer Insomniac Games was inevitable. With the upcoming PS5 entry, the studio aims to tell a new story featuring the iconic webslinger. While little else is known about the game, based on previous entries, we know what to expect.

The open-world Manhattan is ripe for swinging as crime lurks around every corner. The Batman Arkham-inspired melee combat will likely be expanded further, particularly with the use of new gadgets, as shown by promotional material.

Insomniac Games has confirmed the release window of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 to be in fall 2023. The game will launch exclusively on the PS5.

7) Hogwarts Legacy

Perhaps the biggest game on this list, Hogwarts Legacy doesn't need any introduction. The hugely anticipated open-world action RPG from Avalanche Software takes players to the late 1800s Wizarding World. They will step into the shoes of a student at the renowned Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

Fan excitement is understandable, given this is the first original game based on J.K. Rowling's acclaimed Harry Potter series. Players will explore the open world, including Hogwarts interiors and the great outdoors.

RPG customization, a robust magic-driven combat system, crafting, and questing ensure everyone's eyes are on Hogwarts Legacy until its release in February 2023. The game will be launched for the PS5 and other platforms.

