Final Fantasy XVI official release date revealed at The Game Awards 2022

Final Fantasy XVI, the upcoming mainline title in the franchise, has finally received a confirmed release date alongside yet another lengthy gameplay trailer titled, "Revenge" at The Game Awards 2022.

The trailer also comes with a confirmed official release date - June 22, 2023. This was incidentally leaked a few days ago by renowned leaker "The Snitch."

Final Fantasy XVI is easily one of 2023's most anticipated games, and being a brand new mainline entry, it has a lot to live up to. The trailer that debuted at The Game Awards 2022 gave players another look at the stylish gameplay, while also delivering snippets of the story and exploration segments.

The Game Awards 2022: Final Fantasy XVI's new trailer "Revenge" gives a fresh look at gameplay

The brand new trailer for Final Fantasy XVI titled Revenge, debuted during The Game Awards 2022 and features the similar gameplay showcased in the previous few trailers and marketing material for the title.

While the gameplay shown is nothing new, fans do get a better and extended look at some of the cutscenes featured in the game's announcement trailer.

Final Fantasy XVI launches June 22nd, 2023 on PlayStation 5. Revenge is a weapon. I sometimes wonder if I am controlling it or if it's controlling me.

Most of Final Fantasy XVI's marketing has been heavily centered around the summons and gods in the game, which play a crucial aspect in both its narrative as well as the gameplay. The new trailer even showed a glimpse of the gods clashing against one another in real time, which is definitely one of the most exciting aspects of the upcoming title's gameplay.

The release date reveal also comes with the pre-order information for the game, which is currently live on the PlayStation Store. Final Fantasy XVI is a timed exclusive on PS5, with two differently priced editions being up for pre-order:

Standard Edition ($70)

Digital Deluxe Edition ($80)

For the extra $10, the digital deluxe edition offers players the official artbook as well as the soundtrack by legendary composer Masayoshi Soken. The pre-order bonus for both the editions of the game includes:

“Braveheart” Weapon

Gil-boost Accessory “Cait Sith Charm”

Exp-boost Accessory “Scholar's Spectacles"

Much like the previous two Final Fantasy installments, Final Fantasy XV and Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade, Final Fantasy XVI is also expected to arrive on PC some time in the future. However, no official confirmation or release window for the platform has been disclosed by Square Enix so far.

The last few mainline installments of the franchise, despite featuring the iconic unique set-piece moments and some really interesting characters, did not fair well in the eyes of long-time fans.

Final Fantasy XV, despite being one of the biggest titles in the series, did not receive a similar level of fanfare as some of the other all-time classics, such as Final Fantasy X, Final Fantasy VI, and the iconic, Final Fantasy VII.

The 16th mainline installment, however, is being helmed by the brilliant mind behind the revitalization of the MMO spin-off of the series, Final Fantasy XIV - Naoki Yoshida aka Yoshie-P. As such, fans are expecting a similar, if not even greater, role-playing experience from the upcoming title.

