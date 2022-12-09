Street Fighter 6 official release date revealed during The Game Awards 2022

Street Fighter 6, the long-awaited sixth mainline entry in Capcom's phenomenal fighting game series, finally received an official release date during The Game Awards 2022. The game is also available for pre-order on all platforms (PlayStation, Xbox, and PC).

Earlier this week, the release date for the game was seemingly leaked. However, it has now been officially confirmed by Capcom.

While it is common knowledge that Capcom will release Street Fighter 6 within the first quarter of 2023, getting a concrete release date puts any doubts about possible delays at ease.

Street Fighter 6's release date announcement came with a gameplay and story trailer, giving players a look at four new playable characters and the game's narrative.

Street Fighter 6 set to be released on June 2023

The Street Fighter 6 trailer featured during The Game Awards 2022 showcased four new playable characters and a few minigames.

In addition to the previously disclosed 18 playable characters, the new trailer gave players a first look at Dee Jay, Manon, Marisa, and JP, who will be joining the ever-growing roster of Street Fighter.

Street Fighter @StreetFighter



hits the streets on June 2, 2023!



Watch the trailer featuring glimpses of World Tour and gameplay introductions for Dee Jay, Manon, Marisa, and JP.



Your Moment. Your Fight. #StreetFighter6 hits the streets on June 2, 2023!

Watch the trailer featuring glimpses of World Tour and gameplay introductions for Dee Jay, Manon, Marisa, and JP.

With the last installment of the franchise, Street Fighter V, released nearly seven years ago, it was high time fans got their hands on a new installment. Earlier this year, fans got their first hands-on experience with the game's beta, with the full title scheduled for 2023.

Capcom finally revealed the confirmed release date for the game to be June 2, 2023, which is much sooner than most fans might have expected.

The release date announcement was followed by the game's pre-orders going live across all console platforms and PCs, alongside many bonuses, which include:

Outfit 1 Color 10 for Chun-Li, Jamie, Manon, Dee Jay, Juri, Ken

Special Titles and Stickers (Unique art designs of the 18 launch characters)

The game is coming out for both current-generation and last-generation consoles, with three different editions:

Standard Edition

Deluxe Edition

Ultimate Edition

Street Fighter @StreetFighter



Standard Edition

Base Game



Deluxe Edition

Base Game

Year 1 Character Pass



Ultimate Edition

Base Game

Year 1 Ultimate Pass



Select your #StreetFighter6 Edition!

Standard Edition
Base Game

Deluxe Edition
Base Game
Year 1 Character Pass

Ultimate Edition
Base Game
Year 1 Ultimate Pass

The $60 Standard Edition comes with the base game and pre-order bonuses. Meanwhile, the Deluxe Edition comes with the Year 1 pass and some extra in-game customization items, including:

Outfit 1 Color 10 for six characters

Special Titles and Stickers

The Ultimate Edition comes with everything included in the Deluxe Edition, but with the Year 1 ultimate pass.

Street Fighter @StreetFighter



Luke and Kimberly Figures

Figure Diorama Boards

Art Book

Sticker Set

Base Game

Year 1 Ultimate Pass



Become the ultimate #StreetFighter6 fan with the Mad Gear Box!

Luke and Kimberly Figures
Figure Diorama Boards
Art Book
Sticker Set
Base Game
Year 1 Ultimate Pass

Street Fighter 6 will be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC on June 2, 2023.

