Street Fighter 6 World Tour guide: Details, character customization, and more

Scheduled to arrive next year, Street Fighter 6 is the most ambitious entry in Capcom's acclaimed fighting game series thus far. While it is a familiar return to form, the upcoming installment has a few new tricks up its sleeve. One of these is the single-player mode titled World Tour.

While solo adventures are nothing new to fighting games, Street Fighter 6 is changing the rules as it'll incorporate a fully-fledged open world. Here is a rundown.

Street Fighter 6's World Tour mode is a step in a new direction for the series

Fighting Game Anniversaries @FGAnniversaries Locations that you can travel to in Street Fighter 6's World Tour mode include the named following:

-Skywalk Lane

-Masters Foundation Building

-Grace Marina

The World Tour takes place in the sizable open-world of Metro City. It is a single-player affair where players will start off in Buckler Security. The customizable protagonist (another new introduction) will be trained by Street Fighter 5's DLC character Luke. This training session is where players can come to grips with the gameplay mechanics.

At the end of the day, the goal is to become stronger by taking on new challengers and competing in street fights. This is what Metro City is known for. Throughout their journey, players will also meet legendary fighters - or more accurately, the game's roster.

These include returning figures like Ryu and Guile and newcomers such as Jamie and Kimberly. However, there are numerous locations to explore, as players will travel the world in their quest to gain more power.

Aaron - Thorgi's Haunted Arcade @ThorgisArcade When I first saw World Tour Mode in Street Fighter 6 I said "Man, it would be cool if they turned Metro City into a Metroidvania style map where the more skills you learned the more of the city opened up."

AND IT LOOKS LIKE THAT'S EXACTLY WHAT'S HAPPENING!

I'M SO FREAKING HYPED! When I first saw World Tour Mode in Street Fighter 6 I said "Man, it would be cool if they turned Metro City into a Metroidvania style map where the more skills you learned the more of the city opened up."AND IT LOOKS LIKE THAT'S EXACTLY WHAT'S HAPPENING!I'M SO FREAKING HYPED! https://t.co/snGBBpYs5T

They will learn new moves and abilities, and many of these will serve more than just combat functions. Players must progress past roadblocks and hazards that cannot be overcome by normal traversal options.

An example is a spinning kick that lets one hover in the air. Players will use it to travel across massive gaps. A similar dash move also sees the protagonist teleport in and out of existence.

The open world will have destructive elements and possibly feature traditional collectibles, side missions, activities and more. Shops are confirmed additions, as players can use them to customize their character's attire. A variety of cosmetic options will be available, from clothes to accessories.

How detailed is the character customization in Street Fighter 6?

Fighting Game Anniversaries @FGAnniversaries I don't think it's been shared yet on here, but here was the avatar customization gameplay footage for Street Fighter 6 that was shown off today at TGS. I don't think it's been shared yet on here, but here was the avatar customization gameplay footage for Street Fighter 6 that was shown off today at TGS. https://t.co/VNyxAFsTZg

Street Fighter 6's character creator looks to be fairly comprehensive. The ongoing beta test as well as recent TGS 2022 footage divulged new details about the anticipated feature.

From body types to presets, players will have full creative control over their protagonist's design. All details are available for modification, including eyes, ears, physique, hairstyle, height and more. Even minute bodily parameters like lats and traps can be tweaked.

Those who accessed the closed beta have already created some odd and hilarious avatars. What kind of character will you make? Street Fighter 6 is coming to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC in 2023.

