Marvel's Spider-Man 2 release date for PS5 leaked, and it's exactly what fans expected

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 has to be one of, if not the most anticipated games of 2023. However, there is no official confirmation from PlayStation or developer Insomniac Games on the title's 2023 release date. Following the 2020 PlayStation State of Play event, which also unveiled the recently released God of War Ragnarok, both PlayStation and Insomniac Games have been silent regarding the sequel to one of PlayStation 4's best titles.

While no official confirmation regarding Marvel's Spider-Man 2's release date has yet to be revealed, a potential release window for the game may have been leaked, according to reports from InsiderGaming. The leak comes from a writer at Insomniac games working on Marvel's Spider-Man 2, who listed a 2023 release period on her portfolio website.

Given nothing regarding Marvel's Spider-Man 2 being explicitly confirmed by PlayStation or Insomniac Games, players should take the information stated in this article with a massive grain of salt.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2's potential release window gets leaked unintentionally by a writer at Insomniac Games

According to a report by InsiderGaming, a writer working for Insomniac Games was spotted by keen-eyed fans to have featured a potential release window for the upcoming highly anticipated sequel to Marvel's Spider-Man on her portfolio website.

Jamie Mayer, the writer in question, hosts her website with information regarding her position at Insomniac Games. In her profile, it was stated that she is:

"Currently on the writing team for the upcoming Spider-Man 2 (release fall 2023) and Wolverine gameS (release TBD) for Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive."

The fall 2023 release window was essentially what most fans were expecting for Marvel's Spider-Man 2, given how coy PlayStation and developer Insomniac Games have been regarding the game's marketing.

The leak was unintentional for the writer, who almost immediately updated the website without the release above the window. However, the leak finally gave fans hope for the game's potential release in 2023 for the PlayStation 5.

If the recent PC ports of Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered and Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales are any indication, the sequel to Marvel's Spider-Man is most likely on the right track for a 2023 release, despite PlayStation's relatively silent marketing of the game.

Much like God of War Ragnarok, the sequel to Marvel's Spider-Man is easily the most anticipated PlayStation 5 exclusive title and something that will sell, despite lacking any significant marketing push from PlayStation.

