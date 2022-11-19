Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales tech guide - Optimal settings for best performance

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, the spin-off/offshoot sequel to 2018's phenomenal Marvel's Spider-Man for the PlayStation 4, has finally made its way over to PC.

Earlier this year, the PlayStation 5 remastered version of the 2018 original was ported over to PC by the talent team at Nixxes Software. It's easily one of the best PC ports of 2022.

With Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Nixxes Software keeps up the high standards they set for their PC ports, giving players a host of options to tweak. The game uses essentially the same engine as Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered, with identical graphical settings. However, there are quite a few differences when it comes to performance and how each setting affects the visuals.

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales has the same map assets and animations as Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered. However, it offers superior lighting, global illumination, and texture resolution across the board, making it a much more demanding game than the previous title.

Given below are the optimal settings players can use to get the best possible performance while maintaining the visual fidelity of the game.

System requirements for Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales are identical to that of Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales has the same system requirements as the previous game, which is understandable since both titles share the same engine.

However, it can be a little misleading since the system requirements stated for Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales won't provide the same performance as they did in Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered.

This is due to the fact that the previous title is, at its core, still a PlayStation 4 title enhanced for the PS5.

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, on the other hand, feels like a game built from the ground up for the PlayStation 5. In fact, the game's PS4 port is infamous for its unstable performance on Sony's previous generation hardware, with frequent framerate dips and occasional stutters, especially on a base PS4.

Fortunately, the graphical options provided with the PC port offer great flexibility and control when it comes to how players want the game to look and perform.

Here are the system requirements stated by Nixxes Software for Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales —

Minimum (720p at 30fps)

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i3-4160, 3.6 GHz or AMD equivalent

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 950 or AMD Radeon RX 470

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 75 GB available space

Recommended (1080p at 60fps)

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i5-4670, 3.4 GHz or AMD Ryzen5 1600, 3.2 GHz

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 1060 6GB or AMD Radeon RX 580 8GB

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 75 GB available space

Very High (4K at 60fps)

Graphics: RTX 3070 or RX 6800 XT

Processor: Intel Core i5-11400 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600

Memory: 16GB

Storage: 75GB

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Amazing Ray-Tracing (1440p at 60fps/4K at 30fps)

Graphics: RTX 3070 or RX 6900 XT

Processor: Intel Core i5-11600K or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

Memory: 16GB

Storage: 75GB

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Ultimate Ray-Tracing (4K at 60fps)

Graphics: RTX 3080 or RX 6950XT

Processor: Intel Core i7-12700K or AMD Ryzen 9 5900X

Memory: 32GB

Storage: 75GB

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

While not mandatory, Nixxes recommends installing the game on an SSD (either SATA or NVMe). This is because it will ease up on asset loading and texture streaming, which can be very taxing on the CPU if the game is installed on a mechanical hard drive.

Optimal settings for Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

When it comes to performance tuning, the first thing to keep in mind is the ray-tracing options, which are very taxing on any hardware configuration, even with DLSS or FSR enabled.

While the game can look stunningly gorgeous with ray-traced reflections and shadows, it comes at the cost of variable performance.

It is highly recommended to keep ray tracing off during normal gameplay if players are not getting the desired performance or if they have a CPU bottleneck. This is because ray tracing is not just GPU-dependent but also requires an equally capable, end-of-the-line CPU.

Apart from ray tracing, other options that can massively boost performance are texture quality, ambient occlusion, crowd and traffic density, as well as weather and particle effects.

Fortunately, the depth of field (DOF) effect, which was a massive framerate hog in the previous title, has been fixed in Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

However, the "Hair Quality" preset, which had little to no performance effect, has a massive impact on performance in the new title, especially during cutscenes. Thus, players are recommended to keep the setting at low or medium until Nixxes releases a patch fixing the issue.

Here are the optimized settings players can use to get the best performance out of the game without compromising the visuals:

Texture Quality : Medium

: Medium Shadow Quality : Low

: Low Screen-Space Reflections : On

: On Texture Filtering : 16x Anisotropic

: 16x Anisotropic Ambient Occlusion : SSAO

: SSAO Level of Detail : Medium

: Medium Traffic Density : Low

: Low Crowd Density : Low

: Low Hair Quality : Medium

: Medium Weather Particle Quality : Low

: Low Depth of Field : High

: High Field of View : Default (0)

: Default (0) Motion Blur : High / Upto preference

: High / Upto preference Film Grain Strength : Default (0) / Upto preference

: Default (0) / Upto preference Bloom : On / Upto preference

: On / Upto preference Vignette : On / Upto preference

: On / Upto preference Chromatic Aberration : On / Upto preference

: On / Upto preference Lens Flares: On / Upto preference

These settings were tested on a PC with Core i5 8700K CPU, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650super graphics card, 16 gigabytes of DDR4 RAM, and with the game being installed on a Gen4 NVMe SSD.

With these optimized settings applied, we received an average of 60fps with minor dips at around 45-50fps at native 1080p and locked 60fps with AMD FSR 2.0 enabled.

PlayStation's recent ventures on PC, with some of its finest titles, have been quite successful. This is partly due to the quality of the PC port, which not only allows players to scale the game according to their systems but also gives full autonomy on how they want it to look and feel.

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales is yet another "marvelous" addition to PlayStation's PC catalog, one that performs as great as it looks on a variety of system specifications.

