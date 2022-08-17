Marvel's Spider-Man remastered PC mod guide: How to play as Stan Lee

Spider-Man Remastered on PC has so many mods already, and while many are familiar villains, players can also now play as his co-creator. Stan Lee (born Stanley Martin Lieber) may have passed on in November 2018, but he is now immortalized in the latest Spider-Man game.

There are several mods for the Marvel Comics Writer/Editor, and so this piece will guide players into unlocking two of them. One offers Tuxedo Stan Lee and Bagman with Stan Lee’s head, and the other a more casual look for Stan Lee.

How to play as Marvel’s Stan Lee in Spider-Man Remastered on PC

Stan Lee helped create many Marvel characters that fans love to this day. Spider-Man, Fantastic Four, the X-Men, Hulk, Iron Man, Thor, Doctor Strange, and Black Panther are just a fraction of the characters he helped create.

Regardless of what mod players are using for the game, they need to make sure they have the SMPCTool, which is available on both links.

It was not shocking to see Stan Lee come to the Spider-Man PC game though, and there are quite a few options to do exactly that. The first mod comes courtesy of Tiffsomniac.

The mod replaces the Spider-Clan suit with Tuxedo Stan Lee. The Bagman Suit is now unmasked with Stan Lee’s head instead of Peter Parker. To unlock the Spider-Clan Suit, players need to complete all missions up to and including “Bring the Hammer Down” in the “Turf Wars” DLC.

Bombastic Bag-Man is a free suit that players will have access to. With this suit, players will get to see Stan Lee in a Fantastic Four outfit, pummeling villains across New York.

How to install this mod

Go to https://www.nexusmods.com/marvelsspidermanremastered/mods/147

Download the mod on Nexus Mods

Click “Install Mod” in SMPCTool, and select “StanLee.smpc” mod file

The other mod, uploaded by Lucifer6667676 and created by Robin, replaces the Classic Repaired suit with the casual Stan Lee outfit. The Classic Suit (Repaired) is unlocked after completing the mission “Something Old, Something New” and costs two Backpack Tokens and two Crime Tokens.

How to install this mod

Go to https://www.nexusmods.com/marvelsspidermanremastered/mods/119

Download the mod on Nexus Mods

Drag and drop the save into Documents\Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered\76561198863822099 (or whatever number string you have)

Open SMPCTool and select this mod

Click “Install Mod”

Load the game, and enjoy

Stan Lee is a name virtually all Marvel Comics readers are familiar with. The very first issue he wrote for was Captain America Comics #3. The comic guru originally wanted to write books, and since comics were frowned upon in that era, he used the pen name Stan Lee to not damage his reputation.

Ultimately, he co-created some of the most popular comic book heroes, from the Hulk to the X-Men and of course, Spider-Man. One of his last creations was She-Hulk. He has also had cameos in virtually every Marvel film.

It is very easy to set up these mods, so it will not take much work to fight crime as one of the creators of Peter Parker.

