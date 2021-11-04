Where to find the Stan Lee memorial in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

Without Stan Lee, it is safe to say a project like Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy wouldn't exist.

The mastermind behind Marvel passed away on November 12, 2018, but his legacy will live forever. Just about every piece of media from Marvel at this point is an homage to Stan Lee.

But Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy doesn't make it stand out like the giant statue in Spider-Man: Miles Morales. Instead, it delivers a subtle nod to the comic creator inside the Collector's Emporium.

Where is the Stan Lee memorial in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy?

Star-Lord approaching The Collector's Emporium. (Image via Square Enix)

The Easter Egg is completely missable, so you need to be on the lookout for it. Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy sends players to Knowhere in Chapter 6 of the game. Players will meet The Collector and have a chance to explore his collection in his Emporium.

Inside the Collector's Emporium

Inside of The Collector's Emporium. (Image via Square Enix)

This area is completely optional, so if you have already passed that point, you'll have to go back and choose one of the options that sends the Guardians of the Galaxy into his museum.

Star-Lord and his crew can gain access to the Emporium by obtaining a free ticket during an encounter with one of Peter Quill's acquaintances. The other way is to pay 5,000 units for a ticket to see the collection.

Stan Lee's glasses in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy. (Image via Square Enix)

Inside The Collector's Emporium, you'll find Throg, Yondu's arrow, Cagllostro's book, and many other Easter Eggs. The one you want to find is a small pair of glasses.

This will look very familiar to those who know the iconic look of Stan Lee. His glasses reside in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy with the following description for players to read:

ALSO READ Article Continues below

If you see a relic before you, you're in luck. Occasionally, a pair of lenses manifest, eyewear that belongs to a powerful cosmic entity seemingly capable of being anywhere in the galaxy at any given time. He has appeared throughout history in multiple worlds and I suspect he will continue to do so throughout the future as well. Though we do not know his motives, many believe this mysterious being has had a profound impact on our galaxy. Excelsior!

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha