Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC release date & time for all regions, system requirements, and more

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered is all set to make its debut on the PC platform this week.
Originally released back in 2018 for the PS4, the game was remastered for the PS5 and bundled along with the Miles Morales Ultimate Edition.
With its PC debut, Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered brings a slew of PC-specific features, such as ultrawide support, unlocked framerate and ray-tracing. The game sets up Peter’s story years after becoming Spider-Man as he is caught between a gang power struggle after taking down Kingpin.
The title is set to be released on August 12, 2022, on PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.
Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC release date and time across all regions
As mentioned earlier, Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered is set to launch on August 12, 2022. Here's a look at the release date and time for all regions:
August 12, 2022
- Los Angeles: 8:00 AM PDT
- New York: 11:00 AM EDT
- London: 4:00 PM BST
- Berlin: 5:00 PM CEST
- Dubai: 7:00 PM GST
- Delhi: 8:30 PM IST
August 13, 2022
- Tokyo: 12:00 AM JST
- Sydney: 1:00 AM AEST
- Auckland: 3:00 AM NZST
Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC prices on Steam (via SteamDB)
Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered is priced at a full $60. This might seem unfair, especially when contrasted with the price of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition on the PS5, which included the remastered game along with Miles Morales.
The regional pricing of the game on Steam is as follows:
- Turkish Lira: ₺499,00 (28.37 USD)
- Argentine Peso: ARS$ 4999,00 (38.63 USD)
- Japanese Yen: ¥ 5900 (42.65 USD)
- Indian Rupee: ₹ 3999 (49.98 USD)
- U.S. Dollar: $59.99 (59.99 USD)
- Euro: 59,99€ (61.15 USD)
- British Pound: £54.99 (65.90 USD)
What are the system requirements for Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC?
The PC port of Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered was developed by Nixxes, a recent PlayStation Studio.
While the minimum requirement for the title is quite low, the requirements for ray-tracing are admittedly quite high, not even recommending RTX 2000 series or anything below 3070.
Minimum System Requirements (720p @ 30 FPS)
- Graphic Presets: Very Low
- OS: Windows 10 64-bit
- CPU: Intel Core i3-4160, 3.6 GHz or AMD equivalent
- RAM: 8 GB
- GPU NVIDIA GTX 950 or AMD Radeon RX 470
- DirectX: Version 12
- Storage: 75 GB of available space
Recommended System Requirements (1080p @ 60 FPS)
- Graphic Presets: Medium
- OS: Windows 10 64-bit
- CPU: Intel Core i5-4670, 3.4 GHz or AMD Ryzen 5 1600, 3.2 GHz
- RAM: 16 GB
- GPU: NVIDIA GTX 1060 6GB or AMD Radeon RX 580 8GB
- DirectX: Version 12
- Storage: 75 GB of available space
Very High System Requirements (4K @ 60 FPS)
- Graphic Presets: Very High
- OS: Windows 10 64-bit
- CPU: Intel Core i5-11400, 2.6 GHz or AMD Ryzen 5 3600, 3.6 GHz
- RAM: 16 GB
- GPU: NVIDIA RTX 3070 8GB or AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT 16GB
- DirectX: Version 12
- Storage: 75 GB of available space
Amazing Ray Tracing System Requirements (1440p @ 60 FPS RT / 4K @ 30 FPS RT)
- Graphic Presets: High, Ray Tracing High
- OS: Windows 10 64-bit
- CPU: Intel Core i5-11600k, 3.9 GHz or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X, 3.6 GHz
- RAM: 16 GB
- GPU: NVIDIA RTX 3070 8GB or AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT 16GB
- DirectX: Version 12
- Storage: 75 GB of available space
Ultimate Ray Tracing System Requirements (4K @ 60 FPS RT)
- Graphic Presets: High, Ray Tracing Very High
- OS: Windows 10 64-bit
- CPU: Intel Core i7-12700k, 3.6 GHz or AMD Ryzen 9 5900X, 3.7 GHz
- RAM: 32 GB
- GPU: NVIDIA RTX 3080 12GB or AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT 16GB
- DirectX: Version 12
- Storage: 75 GB of available space
Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered is available for pre-purchase on Steam and the Epic Games Store.