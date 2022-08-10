Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC release date & time for all regions, system requirements, and more

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered is all set to make its debut on the PC platform this week.

Originally released back in 2018 for the PS4, the game was remastered for the PS5 and bundled along with the Miles Morales Ultimate Edition.

With its PC debut, Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered brings a slew of PC-specific features, such as ultrawide support, unlocked framerate and ray-tracing. The game sets up Peter’s story years after becoming Spider-Man as he is caught between a gang power struggle after taking down Kingpin.

The title is set to be released on August 12, 2022, on PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC release date and time across all regions

As mentioned earlier, Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered is set to launch on August 12, 2022. Here's a look at the release date and time for all regions:

August 12, 2022

Los Angeles : 8:00 AM PDT

: 8:00 AM PDT New York : 11:00 AM EDT

: 11:00 AM EDT London : 4:00 PM BST

: 4:00 PM BST Berlin : 5:00 PM CEST

: 5:00 PM CEST Dubai : 7:00 PM GST

: 7:00 PM GST Delhi: 8:30 PM IST

August 13, 2022

Tokyo : 12:00 AM JST

: 12:00 AM JST Sydney : 1:00 AM AEST

: 1:00 AM AEST Auckland: 3:00 AM NZST

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC prices on Steam (via SteamDB)

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered is priced at a full $60. This might seem unfair, especially when contrasted with the price of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition on the PS5, which included the remastered game along with Miles Morales.

Insomniac Games @insomniacgames



To ensure you receive the correct lower price, please check if your region was affected and follow the steps in this link:



store.steampowered.com/news/app/18170… We recently fixed an issue where #SpiderManPC was incorrectly priced higher on Steam in certain territories.To ensure you receive the correct lower price, please check if your region was affected and follow the steps in this link: We recently fixed an issue where #SpiderManPC was incorrectly priced higher on Steam in certain territories.To ensure you receive the correct lower price, please check if your region was affected and follow the steps in this link:store.steampowered.com/news/app/18170…

The regional pricing of the game on Steam is as follows:

Turkish Lira: ₺499,00 (28.37 USD)

₺499,00 (28.37 USD) Argentine Peso: ARS$ 4999,00 (38.63 USD)

ARS$ 4999,00 (38.63 USD) Japanese Yen: ¥ 5900 (42.65 USD)

¥ 5900 (42.65 USD) Indian Rupee: ₹ 3999 (49.98 USD)

₹ 3999 (49.98 USD) U.S. Dollar: $59.99 (59.99 USD)

$59.99 (59.99 USD) Euro: 59,99€ (61.15 USD)

59,99€ (61.15 USD) British Pound: £54.99 (65.90 USD)

What are the system requirements for Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC?

The PC port of Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered was developed by Nixxes, a recent PlayStation Studio.

While the minimum requirement for the title is quite low, the requirements for ray-tracing are admittedly quite high, not even recommending RTX 2000 series or anything below 3070.

Minimum System Requirements (720p @ 30 FPS)

Graphic Presets: Very Low

Very Low OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit CPU: Intel Core i3-4160, 3.6 GHz or AMD equivalent

Intel Core i3-4160, 3.6 GHz or AMD equivalent RAM: 8 GB

8 GB GPU NVIDIA GTX 950 or AMD Radeon RX 470

NVIDIA GTX 950 or AMD Radeon RX 470 DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Storage: 75 GB of available space

Recommended System Requirements (1080p @ 60 FPS)

Graphic Presets: Medium

Medium OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit CPU: Intel Core i5-4670, 3.4 GHz or AMD Ryzen 5 1600, 3.2 GHz

Intel Core i5-4670, 3.4 GHz or AMD Ryzen 5 1600, 3.2 GHz RAM: 16 GB

16 GB GPU: NVIDIA GTX 1060 6GB or AMD Radeon RX 580 8GB

NVIDIA GTX 1060 6GB or AMD Radeon RX 580 8GB DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Storage: 75 GB of available space

Very High System Requirements (4K @ 60 FPS)

Graphic Presets: Very High

Very High OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit CPU: Intel Core i5-11400, 2.6 GHz or AMD Ryzen 5 3600, 3.6 GHz

Intel Core i5-11400, 2.6 GHz or AMD Ryzen 5 3600, 3.6 GHz RAM: 16 GB

16 GB GPU: NVIDIA RTX 3070 8GB or AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT 16GB

NVIDIA RTX 3070 8GB or AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT 16GB DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Storage: 75 GB of available space

Amazing Ray Tracing System Requirements (1440p @ 60 FPS RT / 4K @ 30 FPS RT)

Graphic Presets: High, Ray Tracing High

High, Ray Tracing High OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit CPU: Intel Core i5-11600k, 3.9 GHz or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X, 3.6 GHz

Intel Core i5-11600k, 3.9 GHz or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X, 3.6 GHz RAM: 16 GB

16 GB GPU: NVIDIA RTX 3070 8GB or AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT 16GB

NVIDIA RTX 3070 8GB or AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT 16GB DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Storage: 75 GB of available space

Ultimate Ray Tracing System Requirements (4K @ 60 FPS RT)

Graphic Presets: High, Ray Tracing Very High

High, Ray Tracing Very High OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit CPU: Intel Core i7-12700k, 3.6 GHz or AMD Ryzen 9 5900X, 3.7 GHz

Intel Core i7-12700k, 3.6 GHz or AMD Ryzen 9 5900X, 3.7 GHz RAM: 32 GB

32 GB GPU: NVIDIA RTX 3080 12GB or AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT 16GB

NVIDIA RTX 3080 12GB or AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT 16GB DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Storage: 75 GB of available space

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered is available for pre-purchase on Steam and the Epic Games Store.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh