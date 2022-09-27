5 best Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered mods that are worth replaying the game for (and 5 funniest mods to check out)

In a game as detailed and expansive as Marvel’s Spider-Man, it’s not surprising that modders have taken to the title with gusto. In addition to being a host to a number of custom user characters, it also has a number of cool mods out there, ranging in scope from silly new superpowers to updated environments and even an entirely new story mode.

There are many mods for you to play around with, but not all of them are great. That’s why we picked out the five best Spider-Man Remastered mods and five that are great fun to use.

Before we get started, here's how to add mods to Spider-Man Remastered:

You can manually modify the game's files to add any mods, but we strongly suggest downloading and using the Spider-Man PC Modding Tool instead.

You can choose the downloaded file for your mod by using the special Install Mod button on this tool.

When you play Spider-Man Remastered, it will automatically install the mod you've chosen.

We tried this tool and found it to be the most secure means of installing mods without ruining the game.

You can get it from Nexus Mods, which also provides the finest Spider-Man Remastered mods.

5 Spider-Man mods that make replaying the game worth it

1) Crime-boss-turned-good-guy

Save the New York City as the leading crime boss (Image via Insomniac Games)

The game begins with Spider-Man collaborating with the NYPD to bring down New York mafia boss Wilson Fisk, aka Kingpin, before Webhead reveals his backstory in a subtle manner.

The first level drops players right into the excitement of a boss’ fight against a non-superpowered antagonist that also serves as a training ground for dealing with the various types of adversaries the web-head will face throughout the game.

Mods that allow players to simulate a "What If" scenario in which the crime lord has a change of heart after being arrested and gains Peter Parker's spider-power to properly protect the residents of New York. However, his facial emotions in the game are restricted and make him appear eternally melancholy.

iPLUG NG 🇳🇬 @iplugsupport A mod designer replaces Peter with Kingpin in the PC version of Spiderman. A mod designer replaces Peter with Kingpin in the PC version of Spiderman. https://t.co/yL8qmsE6yr

It is fascinating to witness Fisk, who is normally a bigger, heavier, more tank-like antagonist, maneuver with the agility and speed of the webhead while carrying out his heroic actions. This is likely owing to developers not wanting to add many changeable animations with Fisk, as Spider-Man's face is concealed behind a mask.

2) Cel-shaded mod

Graphic style mod which lets players get back to the nostalgic feel of comic book universe (Image via Insomniac Games)

Marvel's Spider-Man has long been hailed for its attention to detail, but fans did embrace stylish suits that, despite standing out from the rest of the game, more closely resembled their comic book counterparts in a cel-shaded style. Both games' Into the Spider-Verse outfit, which matched the film's depictions of Peter and Miles, quickly became fan favorites.

In Spider-Man, official cell-shaded outfits like the Spider-Clan Suit and the Antique Graphic Novel Suit can be unlocked. For the remainder of Insomniac's open world, the Amazing Universe Preset mod by Nekri Techne on Nexus Mods modifies the visuals to match this style.

It brings back thoughts of Ultimate Spider-Man and a few of the universes represented in the Spider-Verse that served as inspiration for Spider-Man: Shattered Dimensions.

3) Stan lee gets bitten by the spider

Get to play as the creator of the franchise (Image via Insomniac Games)

Players may now explore Insomniac's open-world Manhattan as the late Stan Lee, one of the co-creators of Spider-Man, thanks to a mod created by NexusMods user tiffsomniac.

Stan Lee was also referred to as the self-described "King of Cameos" owing to his appearances in the bulk of Marvel-based media, including movies, TV series, and video games.

Stan Lee's PC mod for Marvel's Spider-Man is sort of like the second unofficial cameo in the game. Stan Lee appeared in Marvel's Spider-Man for the PlayStation 4 in a cameo as Mick, the proprietor of Peter and Mary Jane's favorite eatery.

Mohammed Aigoin @Mohammed_Aigoin



Bah voilà c’est arrivé. Y’a maintenant un mod dans #Marvel SpiderMan PC qui vous permet d’incarner Stan Lee à la place de Peter Parker. C’est bo 🤣 Bah voilà c’est arrivé. Y’a maintenant un mod dans #Marvel SpiderMan PC qui vous permet d’incarner Stan Lee à la place de Peter Parker. C’est bo 🤣 https://t.co/7dpPckBaNv

Regrettably, Stan Lee passed away in November 2018, not long after the game's initial release, making this one of his final cameos overall.

4) No HUD

Fully immerse your self with the NO HUD mod that lets you believe that you are playing a cinematic (Image via Insomniac Games)

Marvel's Spider-Man received excellent marks for its cinematic tone and esthetics, and the game's integrated photo mode was proof of how good it looks. With Ray Tracing mode for Miles Morales performing for the PS5, Insomniac even provided a good middle ground for Spider-Man fans.

However, other players preferred to avoid some of the more game-like components in favor of a more cinematic look. To fulfil these demands, FashionSkyrim has published a NO HUD with Mixerced on NexusMods. This mod eliminates every component of the in-game HUD that can be viewed throughout Marvel's Spider-Man.

Bruno Amaral Grossi @bagrossihue @insomniacgames sup, is there any chance for a "no hud" option in the spiderman game? I've completed 100% of it and those top and righty hud info doesn't makes sense anymore while swimming. The game is amazing btw! @insomniacgames sup, is there any chance for a "no hud" option in the spiderman game? I've completed 100% of it and those top and righty hud info doesn't makes sense anymore while swimming. The game is amazing btw! https://t.co/AdMGfnNUAa

This mod is wonderful for those who are already familiar with Marvel's Spider-Man and is highly satisfying when traveling the city. However, it may become a bit perplexing at points during the title's action-packed bouts since players are left uninformed of how many gadgets remain accessible in inventory or how much health is left.

5) Mary Jane to the rescue

Save the day as MJ an investigative journalist by day and a wall-crawling, skull-bashing Spider-Woman by night (Image via Insomniac Games)

Peter Parker's long-term girlfriend, as seen through the eyes of an insomniac Mary Jane, reimagines the webhead's persona as an undercover operative for the Daily Bugle who split up with Peter before the happenings of Marvel's Spider-Man.

Following Fisk's arrest, an investigation into criminal activity in New York reintroduced Mary Jane into Peter's life. When Peter comes to recognize Mary Jane's strengths, they start to work on the case as partners.

In Marvel's Spider-Man campaign, players can control Mary Jane in a number of stealth-based missions while she conducts her investigations. However, Robin's version, which was published in Nexus Mods by Lucifer6667676 and gives Mary Jane spider powers, enables her to participate in super heroics as well.

5 mods that are great fun to use

1) Play as Kingpin or Rhino

Rampage the city as Rhino and save civilians with a change of heart (Image via Insomniac Games)

You may now play legendary Marvel villains such as Kingpin and Rhino in the new Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered modifications. This is a humorous premise in and of itself, as these tweaks allow you to swing through New York as Kingpin or Rhino.

This becomes much more amusing when you face Kingpin as Kingpin. It should be mentioned that because these mods are still in beta, players might experience some difficulties using them within the game.

Players can take on the role of the Rhino while exploring New York and eliminating opponents, comparable to the Kingpin mod. Nexusmods have the Kingpin and Rhino mods available for download.

2) May Parker

With great power, comes great responsibility (Image via Insomniac Games)

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and any of the animated features have never had Spider-Man's Aunt May that involved in a lot of action. But finally, you can watch Aunt May play as the webslinger because of this mod.

As strange as it may sound, May Parker fits the part of a grandma who fights crime rather well. Just make sure she's dressed appropriately for the role.

3) Play without a suit as Peter Parker

Your friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man, in his former attire (Image via Insomniac Games)

Collecting different spidey outfits is an important goal in the game. The good news is that the new mod allows you to play as Peter Parker minus his suit. Playing as Peter Parker gives you the impression of Tony Stark from Iron Man 3, even though Tony didn't really use his armor very much in the movie.

However, this defeats the purpose of collecting spidey costumes. If you can take on powerful employers like Peter Parker, it's a whole different experience. In addition to these, another mod enables you to play as Peter Parker while wearing his lab coat. Nexusmods has both regular and lab coat mods available.

4) Flying Rats

Control an army of rats and fly them through New York and defeat criminals and wrong doers (Image via Insomniac Games)

Pigeons in the game are swapped out for flying rats in this SM Remastered mod. While they have no effect on gameplay, they are an amusing visual element to take in.

If you've played through the game at least once, you can use this mod to visit New York in a slightly different way. You can go to Nexusmods to obtain it.

5) Replace pigeons with pizza

You are what you eat, but you dont eat the pigeons who look liek tasty pizza (Image via Insomniac Games)

What's more exciting than flying rats? Pizza slices in flight. Similar to the Airborne Rats mod, the Pizza Pigeon mod swaps out the birds in New York for pizza slices. While Aunt May's cherry pie is Peter's favorite dish, he won't turn down slices of pizza practically falling from the sky.

Zafite @ZafiteMusic i've already managed to mod spider-man remastered on pc to turn all the pigeons into pizza slices i've already managed to mod spider-man remastered on pc to turn all the pigeons into pizza slices 💀 https://t.co/E50W24JLZs

While the gameplay won't be significantly altered by this hack, it's still a fun and silly addition. The Nexusmods are where you may find the Pizza Pigeon mod.

