Top 5 mods to download for Spider-Man: Remastered on PC

At long last, Spider-Man: Remastered has made its way to PCs after the original spent most of its tenure as a PlayStation exclusive. Right on cue, the community has begun to release many mods to improve the player's gaming experience.

Since Spider-Man: Remastered's release is so new, modders have essentially stuck to graphics engine mods and skins. However, in due time, there will surely be gameplay mods as well.

Regardless, there is a litany of awesome graphical mods to give players more excellent visuals to their game as they web-swing through New York City. Below, players can find some of the most intriguing mods currently available for the remaster as of August 2022.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Spider-Man: Remastered - Awesome mods to install in August 2022

5) NYC Natural Lighting Overhaul

The night comes alive with this mod's lighting tweaks (Image via friedifx/NexusMods)

While Spider-Man: Remastered certainly looks gorgeous on its own, players can tweak the game to be slightly more realistic. One such mod that does so is NYC Natural Lighting Overhaul, which fine-tunes environmental lighting to give it a slightly more realistic feel.

Glaring lens flares and light shafts are toned down somewhat, and the coloration and contrast are improved to make things feel more immersive. It's a minor fix that players may not notice without a side-by-side comparison, but it's a welcome change all the same.

4) Photorealistic Movie Graphics

A screenshot from Spider-Man: Remastered with the reshade active (Image via Reshade Guy/NexusMods)

This particular mod might be worth a look for a considerably different take on Spider-Man: Remastered's graphics. This reshade of the game attempts to use photorealistic color palettes, lighting, and contrast to make the game much more cinematic.

Specifically, according to the modder, the reshade aims to make the game look akin to Sam Raimi's Spider-Man Trilogy. It only takes a single look at the reshade to see this inspiration. Equip your Raimi Era Spider-Man suit and swing through the city like it's 2002.

3) Classic Symbiote Suit 1.5

Few suits stand out quite like the Symbiote Suit (Image via DarthJak90/NexusMods)

Spider-Man's Symbiote Suit is a fan favorite well outside of Spider-Man: Remastered, and countless mods are already redesigning the suit to be utilized in-game.

This particular iteration is one of the closest recreations of Spider-Man's original Symbiote Suit that he received during the Secret Wars comics. It looks almost identical to how the suit appeared in Secret Wars #8 when it first debuted.

It may not be the most realistic-looking skin compared to other mods, but it's a gorgeous recreation of one of comic book history's most popular costumes.

2) The Amazing Spider-Man 2 Suit - Tangoteds

This mod looks almost exactly like the suit from the Andrew Garfield-led sequel (Image via Tangoteds/NexusMods)

While The Amazing Spider-Man 2 may not be the favorite film of Spidey fans, the film's suit had a very appealing design to it. The long-legged spider logo was a very intriguing choice, and the mask also had considerably sizable eyes similar to the original Spider-Man comics.

This mod may be one of the most screen-accurate and detailed skin mods currently available for Spider-Man: Remastered, so even if you're not the biggest fan of the film, beating up bad guys in this skin might still be worth a shot. Apply it and see if you like it. The excruciating details may just win you over.

1) Cel-Shaded 2099

An in-game screenshot utilizing the cel-shaded skin (Image via preachfuzz/NexusMods)

Spider-Man 2099 is one of the cooler-looking variants of the character ever conceived, and the modder Preachfuzz has brought it into Spider-Man: Remastered with a very particular art style.

Specifically, the entire costume is cel-shaded, giving it a comic book or cartoonish appearance that starkly contrasts with the more realistic-looking game world.

Sure, this skin tends to stand out and break immersion, but the amount of effort the modder went through to create a working cel-shaded mod early in the game is incredibly impressive. Don the costume of Miguel O'Hara and battle crime in a completely new light for Spider-Man: Remastered.

