Marvel Comics' The Amazing Spider-Man reboot reveals split with Mary Jane

The Amazing Spider-Man just received a new reboot, and there is trouble brewing in the Parker house (not that anyone is shocked by that). The comic Amazing Spider-Man #1, in the end, reveals that Mary Jane might be romantically involved with someone else and has two children now. Peter Parker can't live a painless or stress-free life now, can he?

The Amazing Spider-Man #1 comes from writer Zeb Wells, who teams up with John Romita Jr. to tell this story. This reboot is meant to celebrate 60 years of the classic, our very own webhead. With Peter's life on the downhill and his love interest being romantically involved with someone else, let's look at the details of what else unfolds in this story.

A page from the comic (Image via Marvel Comics)

The Amazing Spider-Man #1 features a new love interest for Mary Jane and two of her children

The comic is written by Zeb Wells, while the art is done by John Romita Jr. here. The comic sees Peter Parker's life in a slump as he is out of the Avengers, out of the Fantastic Four, and his relationship with Aunt May is strenuous.

With Doc Ock on his tail, too, he can't get a break as life keeps on throwing stones at him, and being everyone's favorite Webhead, he takes them on like a champ. But how long can he go on?

A page from the comic (Image via Marvel Comics)

Issue one of The Amazing Spider-Man sees Peter Parker walking towards Mary Jane's building but not going inside of it. Mary Jane sees this from the top of her window, and that's when it's revealed that she is romantically involved with someone else and has two children of her own.

Stubacca @LukesSpareGlove

W - Zeb Wells

A - John Romita jr

#SpiderMan

#Marvel

#spidey The Amazing Spider-man #1 2022W - Zeb WellsA - John Romita jr The Amazing Spider-man #1 2022W - Zeb WellsA - John Romita jr#SpiderMan #Marvel #spidey https://t.co/UCopNFev35

Although Peter and MJ's relationship is explored here because initially in the comic, he does call her up about something, and MJ hides in a corner and tells him to stop contacting her.

It's not the first time we have seen Peter and Mary Jane split, but this one hits particularly hard. Mary Jane and Peter Parker have been such iconic parts of Marvel's history, and seeing them split up in such a manner will hurt any Spidey fan. Not to mention, writers love putting Peter Parker through the wringer.

Although thankfully, Mary Jane had good luck with motherhood in The Amazing Spider-Man issue one considering her previous history with Parker. In one particular comic, Mary Jane gets cancer when trying to conceive a child with Peter, due to him having radioactive semen (believe me, not the weirdest moment in Marvel comics history).

A page from the comic (Image via Marvel Comics)

There is also a general threat of villains that have always surrounded Mary Jane and their daughter. At least here, she doesn't have to worry about that happening, considering she doesn't have any ties with Peter anymore.

The Amazing Spider-Man reboot is a pretty good comic to read, though. It features a huge turning point for Peter, and overall, fans will be much warmer to this iteration of him. The villains introduced here will get any Spidey fan excited for what's about to come.

The Amazing Spider-Man #1 is available for purchase now!

Edited by Suchitra