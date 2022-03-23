5 most terrifying versions of Evil Spider-Man in the comics

"Spider-Man, Spider-Man, does whatever a spider can."

The lyrics of the song of a famous kids cartoon show sound cheerful and fun. We all know and love the iconic Marvel superhero.

He gracefully swings through the tall skyscrapers of New York, catching the bad guy with elegant acrobatics. No one can hate the friendly neighborhood Spidey, right? Wrong!

In the multi-versal world of Marvel comics, different versions of Spider-Men exist, and not all of them are friendly. Some are outright creepy, dangerous, and horrible.

Evil versions of Spider-Man have kidnapped, tortured, murdered, and even eaten humans

5) Ghost Spider

What do you get when you mix Ghost Rider and Spider-Man? You get Ghost Spider. The character design of Ghost-Spider is insane. A white body with a blue flaming skull looks rad, but don't get fooled by his cool design because the Ghost Spider has committed some hideous atrocities.

Peter Parker of Earth-11638 never lost Uncle Ben. In fact, his uncle trained him to be a stronger version of himself. Peter Parker is rich in this universe and owns a technology firm called Parker Technologies.

The Ghost Spider used to lure Spider-Men from other universes to absorb their powers and increase his.

4) Superior Spider-Man

Everyone wants to be Spidey, even his enemies. In Amazing Spider-Man #698, a dying Doc Ock swaps his mind with Peter Parker and uses his powers to make the world a better place.

The strange thing is that Doc Ock was a better Spidey than Peter, hence the name Superior. However, his way of crime-fighting was horrible.

Superior Spider-Man used to straight-up murder people. He used torture as a way of punishing criminals.

Superior Spidey used his robot spider to take over New York under his rule. His intentions were good, though, and, ultimately, he understood his mistakes and gave up control over Peter's body.

3) Zombie Spider-Man

We saw a scenario in 2021's Marvel series, What if?, where the world's finest superheroes get transformed into brain-eating zombies. A similar situation occurred on Earth-2149, where Peter was infected by the zombie virus.

The worst thing that happened was that Peter could not control his hunger and ate both Mary Jane and Aunt May.

Peter also infected Daredevil and Nova and ate the brains of his boss, the chief editor of Daily Bugle J. Jonah Jameson. Spider Zombie and other zombified superheroes defeated Galactus and became cosmic zombies.

2) The Spider

This version of the webhead was not a friendly neighborhood hero at all. In fact, he was exactly the opposite.

Peter Parker of Earth-15 was a sociopathic mass murderer. The Peter Parker of this universe was jailed and sentenced to 67 consecutive years of a life sentence.

Merged with a spider symbiote, Peter Parker of this earth was known as The Spider. He seemingly had the power of both Carnage and Spidey. Created by Judd Winick, Mike McKone, and Jim Calafiore in 2002's Exiles #12, The Spider was a member of a team called Weapon X.

1) Patton Parnell

Patton Parnell is undoubtedly the evilest and most disturbing version of Peter Parker. He stayed with his uncle, who physically abused him.

Patton used to spy on his neighbor Sarah Jane. After a radioactive spider bit him, he could not satiate his unquenchable hunger, eating mice, cats, dogs, and even humans.

Parnell began to transform into a spider-like being. He kidnapped a school bully and seemingly ate him and Uncle Ben.

Patton forced himself on Sarah Jane and bit her neck, who then gave birth to hundreds of spiders from the perforations on her neck. If this isn't disturbing, we seriously don't know what is?

Note: This list is not in any particular order and solely reflects the author's opinions.

