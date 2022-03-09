The Amazing Spider-Man fights the amalgamation of Sinister Six in the milestone 900th issue

The friendly neighborhood Spider-Man has been constantly entertaining Marvel fans for the past 60 years, with the jumping, swinging, and crawling webhead creating history not just for Marvel comics, but for the entire superhero genre. To celebrate not one but two milestones of the sixtieth anniversary and issue number 900, our favorite wall-crawler will fight a never-before-seen megavillain.

Writer Zeb Wells and comic book artist Ed McGuinness will team up to create the giant-sized spectacular comic book. Scheduled to release in June, The Amazing Spider-Man #6 will showcase Spidey’s toughest battle yet. In an interview with Marvel writer Wells, he stated:

“There's nothing I love more than a giant-size Spider-Man anniversary issue, and I'm pulling out all the — ah, what does it matter what I think. ED MCGUINNESS is drawing a super-sized Spider-story. Who isn't going to check this out?”

Who are Spider-Man's enemies Sinister Six? How does the 900th issue take the supervillain team to the next level?

Throughout Spidey's comic book history, different members have been a part of the Sinister Six. The Amazing Spider-Man #6 uses the original members of the Sinister Six, namely Kraven the Hunter, Mysterio, Vulture, Electro, Sandman, and Dr. Octopus. The supervillain team, which is led by Doctor Octopus, first appeared in The Amazing Spider-Man Annual #1 in 1964.

The 900th issue takes place right after the new run’s first act. After a nail-biting battle with the Hammerhead, Peter takes a well-deserved break to recover.

Interestingly, a mysterious person from Spidey's past has captured the Sinister Six, with their powers being combined together to create a brand new villain called Sinister Adaptoid. Spidey’s break is cut short when the Sinister Six Adaptoid emerges to challenge our friendly neighborhood.

🕷️miri's island✡️ @DykescoSpider Sinister adaptoid looks cool (don't know why it's fucking green though) but there's no way you actually expect me to believe this guy is more a threat than the actual sinister six Sinister adaptoid looks cool (don't know why it's fucking green though) but there's no way you actually expect me to believe this guy is more a threat than the actual sinister six https://t.co/QG05pzsmMH

Avid Marvel comic book readers are sure to recognize Super Adaptoid immediately. Created by Stan Lee himself, Super Adaptoid is a being that can mimic the powers of its enemies. In his various comic book appearances, Adaptoid has copied the powers of Cyclops, Wasp, Bucky Barnes, and many other superheroes.

In an epic tale, the Sinister Six Adaptoid will showcase the powers of all the members of Sinister Six. The megavillain is seen to possess the wings of Vulture, Doctor Octopus’ tentacles, Sandman's sand abilities, Electro’s lightning, illusions of Mysterio, and Kraven’s superstrength. Marvel claims that this is the biggest adventure in the history of the character and asks fans to keep an eye on the twist ending.

Nick Lowe, editor of Marvel Comics, said:

“Zeb and Ed are trying to do the impossible — top Lee & Ditko’s AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1! And that’s not the only thing that #900 has — including some shocks that are going to make you say WHAT WERE THEY THINKING?!?!”

The sixty-year anniversary special will hit the stands on June 2022. Readers can grab a physical copy from the nearest comic bookstore or a digital one from Marvel’s website.

Edited by Atul S