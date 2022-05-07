From Aunt May to Martha Kent: Top 5 super mothers in comic books

Mothers play an integral role in the growth of their children. They protect their kids, share their wisdom, and become the rock that everyone needs. They are the voice of reason, the supporter, the warrior, the goddess, and the provider of life, a mother is everything and more. They play the role of superheroes (whether they are mothers to actual superheroes or not) in their daily lives, and they deserve to be celebrated, especially with Mother's Day around the corner.

That being said, let’s take a look at the best moms in comic books to celebrate their legacy.

Comic Book mothers who have won everyone's hearts

1.Lois Lane is the force of good in her son's mind

Superman: Son of Kal-El #10 (Image via DC Comics)

Being a mother to Superman's son can be one tough cookie. Gladly, Lois can crack anything she sets her mind to, whether it is a cookie or a political charade. Lois is a star journalist who knows right from wrong the best. She is the voice of reason and the force of good in her son's mind.

She is the kind of person who can teach Batman a lesson on knocking on the door rather than entering through windows.

Chelsea 💜 @chelsdaniel280

I love this interaction between Lois Lane, Jon Kent, and Batman.

(Superman: Son of Kal-El 2021 Annual)

#Batman #Superman #dccomics “Batman knocks?”I love this interaction between Lois Lane, Jon Kent, and Batman.(Superman: Son of Kal-El 2021 Annual) “Batman knocks?”😄 I love this interaction between Lois Lane, Jon Kent, and Batman. (Superman: Son of Kal-El 2021 Annual) #Batman #Superman #dccomics https://t.co/ySaZWQ0Z1r

She is also incredibly intelligent and progressive. Her being visibly proud of her son's journey towards self-actualization and growth as he accepted his sexuality in Son of Kal-El #10 is one of the best moments in comic books. Thanks to Lois, Jon is one of the most respected people in the DC universe.

2.May Parker is the rock that Spider-Man needs

The Ultimate Spider-Man (2009) #3 (Image via Marvel Comics)

Since the beginning of Spider-Man comics, Aunt May has been a mother figure not just to Spider-Man but to all comic book readers. Her words of wisdom and belief in Peter are the prime influences behind everything good inside of him.

Cade Onder @Cade_Onder Aunt May always being the one to see the good in Peter when no one else can, not even himself, and giving him a boost to keep going will always be one of my favorite things about the Raimi films. Aunt May always being the one to see the good in Peter when no one else can, not even himself, and giving him a boost to keep going will always be one of my favorite things about the Raimi films. https://t.co/Yzhv6W03fL

She acts as a healing agent in Peter's life and makes up for every bad situation. She is the one who keeps him safe amidst all the chaos. Her wise, gentle, and endearing personality is everything Peter needed to survive his childhood and be the force of good that he is. Sometimes even heroes need saving, and while Spider-Man is everyone's hero, Aunt May is Spider-Man's hero.

3.Martha Kent is everyone's favourite

Superman:Son of Kal-El #3 (Image via DC Comics)

Superman has the best mom in the entire Justice League. Every superhero visits Kent Farms at some point in time for some parental love, solid advice, and the best cookies in the world. Martha is so good that even Lois looks up to her when it comes to parenting.

What makes Martha one of the most influential and impressive mothers is her optimism towards Clark and his abilities. Unlike most people adopting an alien with superpowers, Martha always believed that Clark belonged on earth and not anywhere else in the universe.

She believed that the world will love him someday as much as she does instead of treating him as an outcast (and that's what happened). She made the Man of Steel the great man that he is today.

4.Hippolyta made Wonder Woman who she is today

Wonder Woman: Rebirth #1 (Image via DC Comics)

Mother to the mighty Wonder Woman deserves a spot on our list. Hippolyta taught Wonder Woman everything she knows today, and it is safe to say that Wonder Woman turned out to be exceptional. Whether we talk about hand-to-hand combat or the responsibilities of womanhood, Hippolyta is the leader everyone in the Amazon looks up to in every situation.

With augmented strength and intelligence, she is rarely beaten and is considered one of the most formidable women in the DC universe. The Queen and the protector of Amazon, Hippolyta isn't just a mother to Wonder Woman, she acts as a mother figure to the entire tribe.

5.Jessica Drew is a warrior mother

Spider-Woman (2016) #4 (Image via Marvel Comics)

Jessica Drew is one of the most compassionate, intelligent, and powerful heroes in the Marvel universe. She has remarkable powers which are even better than Spiderman's, and she fights crime with all of her heart. However, Spider-Woman leaves her superhero life behind to keep her baby out of harm's way.

She leaves the life of crime-fighting, but unfortunately, the crime-fighting life doesn't leave her. Despite her sabbatical, she faces several threats while pregnant, including getting her baby delivered amidst a battle at the hospital in the black hole.

She tells the doctors not to provide her with any drugs while the delivery process is going on, as she needs to protect the baby after the delivery is over. She then fights an army of aliens non-stop with an immense amount of post-delivery pain. Not not did she save her baby, but everyone in the entire hospital!

These are the top mothers in comic books! They have fought for their kids, they have suffered for their kids, they have been there for their kids, and they have taught them everything they know!

Who is your favorite comic book mom, and why? Please let us know in the comments.

