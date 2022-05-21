Marvel's Spider-Man, developed by Insomniac Games, has set the bar for superhero games. Before this, games featuring the friendly neighborhood superhero featured jittery graphics, swing mechanics that defy physics and badly-designed suits that fans over the years grew to despise.

Insomniac's ambitious Spider-Man games featuring Peter Parker and a solo game for Miles Morales have broken the stereotypes associated with the webslinger's video games. A variety of suits from the films and comic books, exciting storylines, and a breathtaking swinging system is what makes these games every gamer's favorite.

Following the popularity of the games, Sony and Insomniac announced a sequel to the first game titled Marvel's Spider-Man 2 last year. The upcoming title features Peter and Miles with a classic spidey villain, Venom. The news and the teaser as made the fans ecstatic. However, there is one classic spidey element that the game left out, and fans are now drawing attention to it.

Fans of Marvel's Spider-Man games want suit customization in the sequel

In the upcoming sequel, fans want a feature where they can craft their own suits. Peter Parker, throughout the course of the comic books and films, has always been shown making his own suit.

One fan, r/ldarkstar3000, shared a snapshot from Marvel Studios' Spider-Man: Far From Home where Peter, after an emotional moment with Happy Hogan, builds his own suit using Stark Tech at the back of the plane.

A similarly emotional moment takes place in No Way Home, where at the end, Peter sews his new suit to make a final swing across New York.

In Insomniac's games, Peter makes two suits throughout the course of the game during cutscenes. One is the Advanced Suit that Dr. Octavius designed, and the Anti-Ock suit that Peter makes to battle Doc Ock. Although the suits are playable after the main story concludes, there is no system for players customizing their own suit.

Another user called u/TheLoyalTR8R pointed out an interesting angle which stated that players should be able to find different textures and patterns hidden in backpacks across the city instead of memory tokens. However, players would have to find over 50 backpacks to unlock all the combinations that they could perform with their suit customization.

Although this would be an interesting idea to add in the sequel, players will be able to live out the entire Peter Parker Experience if they got the option to build their own suit and sport the colors and the Spider-Man logos they desire.

