The Amazing Spider-Man #1 review: Peter Parker goes through midlife crisis in this reboot

The Amazing Spider-Man has received a new reboot, and the story looks like it's heading in a bold new direction. Over the years, Spider-Man fans have reacted in quite a lukewarm way towards new comics, and for good reason.

We are not exactly sure how this reboot of The Amazing Spider-Man will change that, but it at least offers a fresh perspective that promises potential.

Written by Zeb Wells and with art done by John Romita Jr., The Amazing Spider-Man is a reboot of the series. Done to celebrate 60 years of the iconic webhead, the series offers a brand new story that puts Peter Parker into an extremely new place that will have him face new foes and challenges.

Note: Warning for mild spoilers being mentioned below.

The Amazing Spider-Man #1 does a good job at establishing character relationships

A page from the comic (Image via Marvel Comics)

We start the comic with Peter having a conversation with Aunt May, and it does a great job at showcasing how they are beginning to drift away. With Peter being gone over for a year, Aunt May is visibly sad, and for good reason.

Their strained relationship still showcases the hints of their characteristics, but you can sense some tension being there.

Watching Aunt May be visibly disappointed in Peter Parker sets for a new showcase for these characters, and I can't wait to see that being further explored. In the same way, you watch the hero have a strained relationship with his best friend Randy, but that's not as major as the next one: Johnny Storm.

Johnny comes to check up on Peter, and some words are exchanged. In those words, you can see a friend deeply caring about another, which was one of the highlights of the comic for me.

But the biggest one is the slight hint that we get to know about the relationship between Mary Jane and Peter Parker.

Comic hints at complicated relationship between MJ and Peter

The Amazing Spider-Man #1 sees MJ and Peter not together, as the former has an entirely different family. MJ presumably has a husband and kids, which puts an interesting dynamic on her and Peter's relationship. It certainly will make for some engaging scenarios.

The comic also does a great job showcasing Peter's life as Spider-Man. Back fresh in New York, he has to look for work now, but his Spider-Man-ing gets in the way. It adds that classic relatability to Peter that had been missing in comics before.

John Romita Jr.'s arts continue to be great

A page from the comic (Image via Marvel Comics)

Tombstone is heavily featured as the giant crime lord, while the villain Digger is the muscle. A neat tease towards Doctor Octavius is there too. The action unfolds beautifully as John Romita Jr. draws the pages in his classic Spidey style.

The Amazing Spider-Man features great art through and throughout. From showing an aged Peter Parker to him trading punches, it's top-notch stuff that will excite you.

Final verdict

The Amazing Spider-Man #1 makes for a great first issue that lays the groundwork for what's about to come. From Peter having his social crisis to MJ having a family of her own to the threat of Doc Ock looming over everyone's heads, this is a comic that will leave you intrigued, at the least.

