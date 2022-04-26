Marvel Comics teases Spider-Man x Venom event 'Dark Web,' release date set for Free Comic Book Day

Marvel has teased an upcoming event titled "Dark Web." Writer Zeb Wells has collaborated with famed comic book artist John Romita Jr. to create a new volume for The Amazing Spider-Man. So, on the 60th anniversary of the web-slinger, fans can expect to be a part of the most significant change in the storyline. However, in-depth details about what the event has in store will be disclosed in Free Comic Book Day: Spider-Man/Venom #1.

The one-shot comic book comes from writers Ram V, Al Ewing, and artist Bryan Hitch and features a storyline of Venom and the web-slinger, as the duo share an extremely old love-hate relationship.

The web-slinger made his first appearance in The Amazing Fantasy #15 in 1962; on the other hand, Venom was first seen in The Amazing Spider-Man #252. However, Venom was introduced as Peter Parker's living costume at the time.

Later, when Peter learned about the costume's sinister nature, he got himself separated from the symbiote in The Amazing Spider-Man #258. Since then, symbiote has been one of the most prominent villains of Peter Parker, aka Spidey.

Free Comic Book Day: Spider-Man/Venom #1 shares the story of Venom and web-slinger

The graphic for the new event has been teased with the name and a phrase that states, "The Dark Web Is Being Spun." In the 'Beyond Era' of The Amazing Spider-Man, Ben Reilly has replaced Peter Parker for a short period of time. By joining hands with Beyond Corporation, Ben upgrades the costume and equips himself with new devices.

However, the corporation is not as ethical as it looks, and Ben's memory has also been tampered with. Now, Ben doesn't remember anything about Peter's past life, such as his childhood or his days spent with Uncle Ben and Aunt May. So, it's definitely set out to be one of the most intriguing storylines for every Peter Parker fan.

"Marvel Comics will celebrate Free Comic Book Day this year with THREE separate Free Comic one-shots, each offering readers new and old an exciting entry point into some of Marvel's biggest upcoming stories and characters!"

The second comic will be about X-Men and will tell the story of an event that will have a major impact across the Marvel Universe in 2022. The third free comic, Marvel's Voices #1 will work as an introduction for the highly-praised Marvel's Voices series. It will talk about creators, characters, different communities, their culture, and much more.

To find out more, fans will have to wait for Free Comic Book Day, which is on May 7. Free comic one-shots of our beloved web-slinger will hit local comic book stores on the same day. So grab the new issues as soon as they are out to avoid any spoilers on social media.

