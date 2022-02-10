When is Free Comic Book Day 2022? Full list of comics, merch and all you need to know

Free Comic Book Day (FCBD) is organized on May 7 and will be celebrated throughout the world across participating comic book stores. As per the official site, the event is traditionally celebrated on the "First Saturday in May."
The Retailer Selection Committee of the event is set to bring 46 comic book titles to commemorate the occasion. Free Comic Book Day will include 11 gold-tier comics from the sponsors and 35 silver-tier comics.
Free Comic Book Day spokesperson Ashton Greenwood made a statement on their official website, where he said:
"The variety of this year's comic book selection is really exciting! There's something for every kind of fan, from the long-time reader to the comic book curious."
Which comics will be available for the Free Comic Book Day 2022?
At the Free Comic Book Day event, 46 comic book titles will be available for free. The Free Comic Book Day's website states that free comic books may be limited per individual depending on store policy. However, each fan should score at least one free comic.
The Gold-tier FCBD comics include:
- 25 Years Of Buffy The Vampire Slayer Special by Boom! Entertainment
- The Best Archie Comic Ever #0 by Archie Comics Publication
- Bone Orchard Mythos Prelude (MR) by Image Comics
- Dav Pilkey Sampler Featuring Dog Man by Graphix
- Doctor Who #1 by Titan Comics
- Kaiju No 8 & Sakamoto Days by Viz LLC
- Primos #1 (OF 4) (Net) by AWA studios
- Spider-Man Venom #1 by Marvel Comics
- Stranger Things Resident Alien by Dark Horse
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (net) by IDW Publishing
- Wandance & Blackguard Sampler by Kodansha Comics
While most of the gold-tier titles will be available from April 13, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comic will be available from May 4.
The Silver-tier FCBD comics include:
- Year of Valiant by Valiant Entertainment LLC
- Winchester Mystery House Hundred Year Curse by Source Point Press
- Trese (MR) by Ablaze
- Three Stooges Celebration #1 by American Mythology Productions
- The Guardian Of Fukushima by Tokyopop
- Tex In Land Of The Seminoles by Epicenter Comics
- Street Fighters Masters Blanka #1 by Udon Entertainment
- Sonic The Hedgehog by IDW Publishing
- Red Sonja Marvel Feature Stories by Dynamite
- Realm Of Blue Mist Rema Chronicles by Graphix
- Pokemon Journeys Pokemon Adventures XY by Viz LLC
- Overstreet Guide To Collecting by Gemstone Publishing
- Nottingham Special (MR) by Mad Cave Studios
- Neverlanders Preview by Penguin Young Readers
- Max Meow Cat On Street Comics Spectacular by Random House Children's Books
- Marvels Voices #1 by Marvel Comics
- Kult Cable #1 Feat. Jack Black (MR) by Behemoth Comics
- Jonna And The Unpossible Monsters by Oni Press Inc.
- It Won't Always Be Like This Sampler (MR) by Ten Speed Press
- Incal Universe by Humanoid Inc
- Hollow #1 Special by Boom! Entertainment
- Fuzzy Baseball Triple Play by Papercutz
- Equilibrium by Lev Gleason - Comic House
- Enemies By Svetlana Chmakova (Yen Press)
- Electric Black Children Of Caine #0 by Scout Comics
- Disney Master's Donald Duck & Co Special by Fantagraphics Books
- Clementine #1 by Image Comics
- Carriers-Beorn-Dragon Whisperer by Red 5 Comics
- Bunny Mask Tales by Aftershock Comics
- Bloodborne #1 (Net) (MR) by Titan Comics
- Best Of 2000 AD Issue Zero by Rebellion/2000AD
- Barbaric #1 (Net) (MR) by Vault Comics
- Avengers X-Men #1 (Net) by Marvel Comics
- Avatar Last Airbender Legend Of Korra by Dark Horse
- 10 Ton Tales by 10 Ton Press
Exclusive Merchandise of Free Comic Book Day
Free Comic Book Day 2022 will also celebrate the event with two busts from Disney's Star Wars franchise. This includes a Boba Fett bust for $199 and a Moff Gideon bust from Disney Plus' Mandalorian. The merch consists of two exclusive t-shirts for $14.99 from artist Tyler Kirkham.
As per the website, the merchandise will be available in limited amounts, exclusively at the comic book stores. However, the fans can pre-order the units from the local stores.