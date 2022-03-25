From Venom to Green Goblin, 5 most powerful enemies of Spider-Man, ranked

In Marvel comic books, Spider-Man has faced several enemies. However, only a few villains are strong enough to overpower the web-slinger. We see these villains returning to several issues to make Peter Parker's life difficult.

We have seen Spider-Man fighting the likes of Electro and Lizard both in the comic books and other adaptations. But in this list, we've mentioned five enemies who have defeated him several times with their immense powers.

Mightiest enemies Spider-Man has faced

5) Rhino

Rhino has super speed and superphysical strength (Image via Marvel)

Aleksei Sytsevich was first introduced in The Amazing Spider-Man #41. In comic books, the character is a thug selected for an experiment intended to transform him into a superhuman.

The experiment gave him permanent skin that looked like a Rhino and covered every part of his body, including his face. It also came with several superhuman abilities.

Rhino later went against the people involved in the experiment, and the rebel ended up damaging the entire laboratory. Sytsevich started using his newly developed superpowers to commit crimes that brought him across superheroes, including Hulk and Spider-Man.

Rhinos' powers include super speed at any velocity, superphysical strength, and the ability to handle extreme temperatures. Rhino's only downfall is that he cannot change his direction while running at a higher speed.

4) Chameleon

Chameleon is known as the master of disguises (Image via Marvel)

So, here's Spidey's first-ever adversary of the who made his first appearance in the first issue of The Amazing Spider-Man. Popularly known as the master of disguises, Chameleon can virtually impersonate anyone. He didn't happen to have any superpowers initially, so he used to create the androids of his targets with makeup and specific costumes.

In the comics, Chameleon is the half-brother of Kraven the Hunter, seen committing suicide. The former held Spider-Man responsible for his brother's death and developed a massive hatred against the web-slinger. He was later seen impersonating Peter Parker's parents after discovering the superheroes' civilian identity.

With the help of a potent serum, the supervillain's skin pigmentation was modified mutagenetically and surgically, giving him the ability to change his appearance as someone else. Also, the fabric he wears is composed of a memory material that can get him the costume he needs for his mimic.

3) Doctor Octopus

Doctor Octopus has powerful spider tentacles (Image via Marvel)

Doctor Octopus is a constant adversary of Spider-Man, and the leader and founder of the first group of enemies of the web-slinger. Doc Ock is an intelligent and somewhat crazy scientist who, in a lab experiment, happens to fuse with four tentacles like a spider that is attached to his back.

Unlike other web-slinger enemies, Doctor Octopus always uses his brain to tackle the superhero instead of physical strength. In fact, in the plot of 'Dying Wish,' where Spidey dies, Doc Ock tries to replace the web-slinger to prove that he can be a better Spider-Man.

2) Venom

Our favorite web-slinger was the first host of the alien symbiote (Image via Marvel)

Venom is a liquid-like alien symbiote that requires a human being to be its host to survive. In the comic books, he first appears to bond with the web-slinger himself.

However, Spidey didn't take long to realize its ill nature, and he successfully separated himself from the symbiote.

The parasite-being has the ability to shapeshift or expand its size, and when it has a living host, it can mimic anyone. Additionally, when this alien symbiote made the web-slinger its host, it distributed his powers to all its subsequent hosts, allowing them to dodge Spider-Man's spider-sense.

Also, by regaining its memory back to the time when controlling Peter's mind, the alien being was able to create webbing similar to the superhero.

1) Green Goblin

Several characters took the title of Green Goblin (Image via Marvel)

Green Goblin is probably one of the most popular and influential characters in Marvel comic books. Several characters took up this identity in the comics, but Norman Osborn is the most recognized name.

Apart from him, Harry Osborn, Norman Osborn's son, also became Green Goblin after his father's death.

Norman was one of the biggest enemies of the web-slinger, and that hatred was then transferred to Harry. Thanks to the Goblin formula, Green Goblin gets superhuman strength, heightened reflexes, healing ability, incredible speed, and durability.

So, it's no wonder that Green Goblin gives Spidey a hard time whenever they confront each other.

Note: This article solely reflects the author's opinion.

