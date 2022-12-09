Forspoken demo goes live on PlayStation Network: How to download, requirements, and more

Forspoken is an upcoming action RPG developed by Luminous Productions and published by Square Enix. Originally slated for a May 2022 release, the game is set to launch on PlayStation 5 and Windows on Jan 24, 2023.

A 10-minute gameplay trailer was released at Gamescom 2022 and featured several new game features and combat. After months of anticipation, the first official gameplay demo has just hit the PlayStation Network for PS5 players to try out.

Forspoken @Forspoken



The Forspoken Demo is available now on PS5.



#Forspoken comes to PS5 and PC on January 24th.

Despite several delays, the demo offers hope that the game's development is coming along well. Here's how PS5 players can download the Forspoken demo and how much space they would need on their hard drives for the same.

Forspoken Demo download details and system requirements for PlayStation 5

Players can easily download the Forspoken demo on their PS5 via the PlayStation store. All they need to do is type in the game's name on the search bar and click Add to Library on the demo listing and download the game on their consoles.

The size of the Forspoken demo has been revealed to be 30.6 GB. It might take a while for players to download the title as PlayStation exclusives tend to take longer than usual as they copy the game directly from PSN to avoid losing files.

Since the game is exclusive to the PlayStation 5, PS4 players cannot download the demo. However, they can still save it in their library in case they move to the PS5 in the future. Additionally, PS5 players who have already played the demo report that it runs well at 4K with a constant 60 FPS framerate.

However, alongside the demo, Square Enix also revealed a few game mechanics players can experience in the demo and the number of missions they can play for free.

Latest features players can experience in Forspoken demo on PlayStation 5

"character-action" seal @staroftherogue VERY quick first impressions on the Forspoken demo, it... currently runs better than I was expecting. I'm on performance mode and I haven't noticed any gargantuan dips yet. Game even has 120hz support on PS5 which was surprising. VERY quick first impressions on the Forspoken demo, it... currently runs better than I was expecting. I'm on performance mode and I haven't noticed any gargantuan dips yet. Game even has 120hz support on PS5 which was surprising.

The latest blog on the official Forspoken page on Square Enix's website sheds more light on the demo released today on PlayStation Network during The Game Awards 2022. Players will play as Frey, a woman who gets transported to a world of magic. However, she is soon plagued by a mysterious illness that forces her to learn to control her powers and free Athia from the evil Tantas.

Forspoken @Forspoken



Ruler of Visoria and Tanta of Wisdom. Proof that knowledge is power - meet Tanta Olas.

The demo will drop players right into Avoalet’s Water Garden - a beautiful area within Athia with plenty of space for players to run around and practice their parkour abilities, which are vital to the game. Players will also be given five main objectives to complete throughout the duration of this demo and plenty of corrupted beasts to engage in battle with.

Players would do well to bear in mind the following suggestions to do well in the Forspoken demo:

Hold circle to chain Parkour Moves and activate Flow Use Parkour and Agility Dance in Combat to avoid enemy attacks effectively Press L1+R1 to swap Magic Sets quickly Swap Magic to suit combat scenario Press up on the D-pad to use Cuff's Scanning Ability to scan enemies of the world

With these new features and abilities, players can traverse the world of Athia and survive any enemy they come across.

