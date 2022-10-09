Street Fighter 6 Battle Hub guide: Layout, Features and more

Street Fighter 6 is more feature-rich than any other entry in Capcom's longrunning fighting game series so far. The upcoming installment includes both single and multiplayer modes. The single mode is called World Tour while the multiplayer mode is the Battle Hub.

The Battle Hub is an in-game arena offering many options for players to tweak their online experience. Here is everything you need to know about it in Street Fighter 6.

Welcome to Street Fighter 6 Battle Hub

Street Fighter @StreetFighter



Bring your avatar here to look for online matches and partake in tournaments. Play classic Capcom titles like Street Fighter II and Final Fight on a kiosk. You can also just hang out and listen to some beats!

In a nutshell, the Battle Hub is where players can gather and communicate, and it represents a core mode of the game. Use your avatar that you create in World Tour and meet up with other players. You can also access Fighting Ground online features in the Battle Hub.

There are a host of features on the Battle Hub floor. Check out the Battle Hub cabinets and Extreme Battle cabinets to play against other players. This sees players duke it out against one another as they would in a local match in real life while facing each other in an arcade match. Players may also spectate other matches while there.

Otherwise, head over to the Game Center to enjoy some of Capcom's classic arcade games. It features a series of arcade machines that will allow you to play retro Street Fighter games. Live the nostalgia when you've got a fill of the game's traditional online battles and aim for the high score against other participants.

Street Fighter @StreetFighter



Ken, Blanka, Dhalsim, and E. Honda are coming to #StreetFighter6! They bring their trademark fire, lightning, yoga, and sumo to the new streets.

You can also customize your avatar at the Hub Goods Shop, or enter tournaments via the Event Counter. The Goods Shop has even more cosmetics to buy and equip, like headwear, torso, and so on. The Event Counter, meanwhile, allows players to keep track of all events like Tournaments that are currently ongoing or are scheduled. Real-time commentary is also available, allowing spectators and fans to get into the fighting spirit.

Note that one Battle Hub can host up to 100 players at the same time. Players can use emotes or chat to communicate with each other. Are you ready to check out all that the Battle Hub has to offer?

What is Street Fighter 6 about?

Street Fighter @StreetFighter



Luke, Jamie, Manon, Kimberly, Marisa, Lily, JP, Juri, Dee Jay, Cammy, Ryu, E. Honda, Blanka, Guile, Ken, Chun-Li, Zangief, and Dhalsim. Behold, the opening movie for World Tour, featuring art of the 18 characters on the launch roster for #StreetFighter6.

Paving the way for a new generation of fighting games, this new entry refines the beloved Street Fighter formula into one cohesive package. So far, many iconic fighters are set to return. These include Ryu, Guile, Chun-Li, Dhalsim, Luke, Blanka, and more alongside newcomers such as Kimberly and Jamie.

The single-player is significant as it incorporates an open-world for the first time not just in the series but in fighting games as a whole. Players will create a custom avatar via the detailed character customization features and journey forth to climb the ranks to greatness as they fight their way through Metro City. Learn from the great legends to learn new abilities and powers to enhance your character in travel across the world to challenge new foes.

Check out our preview for the recent preview of the game. It releases next year for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC platforms.

