The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt has an all-new update for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, featuring several gameplay improvements and a graphical overhaul to keep it in line with modern AAA titles. One of several new additions to this enhanced version of the game is content inspired by the Netflix TV series, The Witcher, starring Henry Cavill.

This guide will detail players on how to obtain an armor set specific to the series.

Note: Minor spoilers for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt will follow. Viewer discretion is advised.

The Eternal Fire’s Shadow quest rewards players with a brand new set of armor in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Interested gamers can obtain this armor by completing a rather lengthy quest as part of The Witcher 3 next-gen update. Be prepared to take down a few bosses and make the right choices to complete the quest.

Players will be rewarded with a Forgotten Wolf School Witcher diagram set upon the successful completion of "In the Eternal Fire’s Shadow" followed by a scavenger hunt in Kaer Morhen.

This particular set comes in three forms - Basic, Mastercrafted, and Grandmaster, each with a base level requirement of 20, 34, and 40 respectively.

The stats of the Forgotten Wolf School armor set are detailed as follows:

Additional 10% Yrden Sign intensity

An extra 3% resistance to piercing damage

Additional 3% resistance to bludgeoning damage

Extra 5% resistance to slashing damage

3% added resistance to damage against monster foes

No additional resistance to burning

No additional increase in Quen and Axii Sign intensities

It has a weight of 2.02

Armorer or Master craftsmanship level is required to craft these armor pieces.

This armor set is particularly useful for glass cannon builds, allowing Geralt to trade additional damage for less defense, and is classified as Medium armor.

Bonuses imbued from The Forgotten Wolf School gear set in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

As with most armor sets, Geralt can obtain a unique bonus when equipping certain parts of the set:

3 piece bonus: Increased duration of potion effects. The bonus is further increased by 7% for each piece of the owned set.

Increased duration of potion effects. The bonus is further increased by 7% for each piece of the owned set. 6 piece bonus: Enemies affected by Yrden take additional damage when Aard is cast on them.

What is The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt?

Developed and published by CD Projekt Red, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is an action role-playing game based on The Witcher series of fantasy novels written by Andrzej Sapkowski.

The game follows a Witcher, Geralt of Rivia in the fictional fantasy world of Slavic folklore where he searches for his adoptive daughter, Ciri, as time runs out with the arrival of the Wild Hunt.

The game was initially released on May 19, 2015, to an overwhelmingly positive response from both critics and fans alike.

An updated next-gen version was released on December 14, 2022, for the current generation of home consoles and PC.

