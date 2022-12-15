How to complete the Twisted Firestarter quest in The Witcher 3 next-gen

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is easily the most beloved entry in developer CD Projekt Red's role-playing game series. The game is not only known to be a good entry in The Witcher series, but also a phenomenal role-playing title as a whole, considered by many as one of the best titles released for the eighth generation of video game consoles.

Developer CD Projekt Red recently released a free next-gen update for all owners of the game, which massively overhauls the visuals and adds a host of quality-of-life and gameplay tweaks that fans have been asking for since the game's release.

Despite its age, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is still one of the best-looking open-world video games out there. With lush forests, densely populated towns, and vibrant environments, The Witcher 3 is easily one of the most immersive role-playing games in existence. The immersion factor is further enhanced by the next-gen update available for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

Much like any other open-world role-playing game, The Wither 3 is chock-full of some really memorable and fantastic side quests complementing the primary storyline of the game. The 'Twisted Firestarter' is one such optional questline in The Witcher 3 that offers a really engaging narrative, alongside some very useful rewards.

The Twisted Firestarter side quest is meant to be an introduction to The Witcher 3's immaculate gameplay systems

The Twisted Firestarter side quest is a very short side quest that players can complete fairly early in the game. Much like most main quests and side content in the White Orchard, the Twisted Firestarter is meant to be an introductory quest that familiarizes players with the immaculate gameplay mechanics of The Witcher 3.

While the free next-gen update massively overhauled the graphics and gameplay of the game, it did not alter any of the quests or side content in The Witcher 3's vanilla version. Players do get a better gameplay experience, given the improved combat animations, controls, and HUD layout, but they won't miss out on any of the game's many questlines that were present in the original release.

However, CD Projekt Red did fix some of the broken quests in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt that were never patched in the vanilla version of the game or the "Game of the Year" edition that was released later.

Here are the steps to complete the Twisted Firestarter side quest in The Witcher 3:

The quest begins once you talk to Willis at his burnt down forge in Woesong Bridge, where he asks Geralt to find a missing arsonist.

After speaking to Willis and accepting the quest, you can use Geralt's Witcher senses to pick up a set of human tracks behind the burnt down building.

tracks behind the burnt down building. Following the tracks will take you to the banks near the Woesong Bridge.

Woesong Bridge. Here, you need to examine the tracks next to a boat on the shore.

You need to follow the tracks under the Woesong Bridge and look for more tracks further upstream.

Following the tracks will lead you to the arsonist's boots lying nearby, with more tracks leading to a house through the village.

You will find the house full of early-game items and consumables, which will be useful during future adventures in the game's open world.

The injured arsonist can be found in the back room of the house.

Once you find the arsonist, you will have the option to either turn him in to the Nilfgaardian soldiers for stealing from Willis or let him go.

If you decide to turn in the arsonist, Willis will give Geralt a shop discount, with the miscreant presumably getting hanged by the Niflgaardian soldiers. However, if you instead decide to let the arsonist go, Geralt will gain the trust of the local townsfolk, opening up more side quests for him to pursue.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is filled with memorable and branching storylines, with the Twisted Firestarter being one of the very first side quests that players stumble upon while exploring the breathtakingly beautiful world of the game.

