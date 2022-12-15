The Witcher 3 Next Gen PC system requirements and best settings revealed

The Witcher 3 next-generation update is now live across all major platforms (PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S), allowing fans to relive Geralt’s story in a completely different way. Graphical improvements are not the only thing new to this version of the title. CD Projekt Red has also introduced many gameplay features and a brand-new quest.
Thanks to the free update, many players in the community are trying out the game once again and experiencing the swampy melancholic lands of the Velen in next-generation graphical fidelity.
While PS5 and Xbox Series X/S users will experience the usual performance and quality modes in the game, PC players now have a few additional features. The most prominent among them are the DLSS 3 support and Ultra+ graphics setting.
This has left many PC owners wondering what the minimum and recommended system requirements for The Witcher 3 Next Gen are.
The Witcher 3 Next Gen PC hardware requirements
Here are the minimum and recommended PC system requirements for The Witcher 3 next-generation update.
1) For DirectX 11
Minimum requirements
- Resolution: 1080p
- OS: 64-bit Windows 7 or 64-bit Windows 8 (8.1)
- Processor: Intel CPU Core i5-2500K 3.3GHz, AMD A10-5800K APU (3.8GHz)
- Graphics: Nvidia GPU GeForce GTX 660 or AMD GPU Radeon HD 7870
- RAM: 6GB
- Disk Space: 50 GB
Recommended requirements
- Resolution: 1080p
- OS: 64-bit Windows 7 or 64-bit Windows 8 (8.1)
- Processor: Intel CPU Core i7 3770 3.4 GHz, AMD CPU AMD FX-8350 4 GHz
- Graphics: Nvidia GPU GeForce GTX 770 or AMD GPU Radeon R9 290
- RAM: 6GB
- Disk Space: 50 GB
2) For DirectX 12
High settings requirements (RT off)
- Resolution: 1080p
- OS: 64-bit Windows 10/11
- Processor: Intel Core i5-7400/Ryzen 5 1600
- Graphics: Nvidia GTX 970/Radeon RX 480
- RAM: 8 GB
- Disk Space: 50 GB
Ultra settings requirements (RTAO/RTGI)
- Resolution: 1440p (DLSS or FSR)
- OS: 64-bit Windows 10/11
- Processor: Intel Core i7-8700K/Ryzen 5 3600
- Graphics: Nvidia RTX 3070/Radeon RX 6700 XT
- RAM: 16 GB
- Disk Space: 50 GB
Ultra settings requirements (All RT features on)
- Resolution: 4K (DLSS or FSR)
- OS: 64-bit Windows 10/11
- Processor: Intel Core i7-9700K/Ryzen 7 3700X
- Graphics: Nvidia RTX 3080/Radeon RX 6800 XT
- RAM: 16 GB
- Disk Space: 50 GB
The Witcher 3 Next Gen best system settings
Here are the best PC settings that players should opt for to make the most of the Witcher 3 next-generation update:
- Resolution: 1440p is recommended unless players have RTX 4080/4090 or AMD 7900XT/XTX.
- Ray Tracing Global Illumination: On
- Ray Traced Reflection: Off
- Ray Traced Shadows: Off
- Ray Traced Ambient Occlusion: Off
- Anti-aliasing: DLSS (Balanced) or FSR 2.0 (Wait for patch to fix it)
- Sharpening: Off
- Motion Blur: On or as needed
- Blur: On or as needed
- Bloom: On or as needed
- Depth of Field: On
- Chromatic Aberration: Off or as needed
- Vignetting: Off or as needed
- Light Shafts: On
- Camera Lens Effects: On or as needed
- Nvidia Hairworks: Off
- Number of Background Characters: Ultra
- Shadow Quality: High
- Terrain Quality: Ultra
- Water Quality: High
- Foliage Visibility Range: High
- Grass Density: High
- Texture Quality: Ultra+
- Detail Level: Ultra
The Witcher 3 Next Gen is currently facing some performance issues on PC. Players are requested to wait for CD Projekt Red to develop a hotfix to resolve all the game crashes that they are running into.
