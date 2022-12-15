The Witcher 3 Next Gen PC system requirements and best settings revealed

The Witcher 3 next-generation update is now live across all major platforms (PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S), allowing fans to relive Geralt’s story in a completely different way. Graphical improvements are not the only thing new to this version of the title. CD Projekt Red has also introduced many gameplay features and a brand-new quest.

Thanks to the free update, many players in the community are trying out the game once again and experiencing the swampy melancholic lands of the Velen in next-generation graphical fidelity.

While PS5 and Xbox Series X/S users will experience the usual performance and quality modes in the game, PC players now have a few additional features. The most prominent among them are the DLSS 3 support and Ultra+ graphics setting.

This has left many PC owners wondering what the minimum and recommended system requirements for The Witcher 3 Next Gen are.

The Witcher 3 Next Gen PC hardware requirements

Here are the minimum and recommended PC system requirements for The Witcher 3 next-generation update.

1) For DirectX 11

Minimum requirements

Resolution: 1080p

OS: 64-bit Windows 7 or 64-bit Windows 8 (8.1)

Processor: Intel CPU Core i5-2500K 3.3GHz, AMD A10-5800K APU (3.8GHz)

Graphics: Nvidia GPU GeForce GTX 660 or AMD GPU Radeon HD 7870

RAM: 6GB

Disk Space: 50 GB

Recommended requirements

Resolution: 1080p

OS: 64-bit Windows 7 or 64-bit Windows 8 (8.1)

Processor: Intel CPU Core i7 3770 3.4 GHz, AMD CPU AMD FX-8350 4 GHz

Graphics: Nvidia GPU GeForce GTX 770 or AMD GPU Radeon R9 290

RAM: 6GB

Disk Space: 50 GB

2) For DirectX 12

High settings requirements (RT off)

Resolution: 1080p

OS: 64-bit Windows 10/11

Processor: Intel Core i5-7400/Ryzen 5 1600

Graphics: Nvidia GTX 970/Radeon RX 480

RAM: 8 GB

Disk Space: 50 GB

Ultra settings requirements (RTAO/RTGI)

Resolution: 1440p (DLSS or FSR)

OS: 64-bit Windows 10/11

Processor: Intel Core i7-8700K/Ryzen 5 3600

Graphics: Nvidia RTX 3070/Radeon RX 6700 XT

RAM: 16 GB

Disk Space: 50 GB

Ultra settings requirements (All RT features on)

Resolution: 4K (DLSS or FSR)

OS: 64-bit Windows 10/11

Processor: Intel Core i7-9700K/Ryzen 7 3700X

Graphics: Nvidia RTX 3080/Radeon RX 6800 XT

RAM: 16 GB

Disk Space: 50 GB

The Witcher 3 Next Gen best system settings

Here are the best PC settings that players should opt for to make the most of the Witcher 3 next-generation update:

Resolution: 1440p is recommended unless players have RTX 4080/4090 or AMD 7900XT/XTX.

Ray Tracing Global Illumination: On

Ray Traced Reflection: Off

Ray Traced Shadows: Off

Ray Traced Ambient Occlusion: Off

Anti-aliasing: DLSS (Balanced) or FSR 2.0 (Wait for patch to fix it)

Sharpening: Off

Motion Blur: On or as needed

Blur: On or as needed

Bloom: On or as needed

Depth of Field: On

Chromatic Aberration: Off or as needed

Vignetting: Off or as needed

Light Shafts: On

Camera Lens Effects: On or as needed

Nvidia Hairworks: Off

Number of Background Characters: Ultra

Shadow Quality: High

Terrain Quality: Ultra

Water Quality: High

Foliage Visibility Range: High

Grass Density: High

Texture Quality: Ultra+

Detail Level: Ultra

The Witcher 3 Next Gen is currently facing some performance issues on PC. Players are requested to wait for CD Projekt Red to develop a hotfix to resolve all the game crashes that they are running into.

