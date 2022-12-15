Create

The Witcher 3 Next Gen PC system requirements and best settings revealed

By Abhishek Mallick
Modified Dec 15, 2022 12:36 PM IST
The Witcher 3 Next Gen PC hardware requirements and best settings (Image via Witcher 3)
The Witcher 3 Next Gen PC hardware requirements and best settings (Image via Witcher 3)

The Witcher 3 next-generation update is now live across all major platforms (PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S), allowing fans to relive Geralt’s story in a completely different way. Graphical improvements are not the only thing new to this version of the title. CD Projekt Red has also introduced many gameplay features and a brand-new quest.

Thanks to the free update, many players in the community are trying out the game once again and experiencing the swampy melancholic lands of the Velen in next-generation graphical fidelity.

#TheWitcher3NextGen Update is now available on @GOGcom, @Steam, @EpicGames and @Xbox, and is being rolled out on @PlayStation. 🥳Have fun on the Path! 🐎 https://t.co/WYxncwqOWc

While PS5 and Xbox Series X/S users will experience the usual performance and quality modes in the game, PC players now have a few additional features. The most prominent among them are the DLSS 3 support and Ultra+ graphics setting.

This has left many PC owners wondering what the minimum and recommended system requirements for The Witcher 3 Next Gen are.

The Witcher 3 Next Gen PC hardware requirements

youtube-cover

Here are the minimum and recommended PC system requirements for The Witcher 3 next-generation update.

1) For DirectX 11

Minimum requirements

  • Resolution: 1080p
  • OS: 64-bit Windows 7 or 64-bit Windows 8 (8.1)
  • Processor: Intel CPU Core i5-2500K 3.3GHz, AMD A10-5800K APU (3.8GHz)
  • Graphics: Nvidia GPU GeForce GTX 660 or AMD GPU Radeon HD 7870
  • RAM: 6GB
  • Disk Space: 50 GB

Recommended requirements

  • Resolution: 1080p
  • OS: 64-bit Windows 7 or 64-bit Windows 8 (8.1)
  • Processor: Intel CPU Core i7 3770 3.4 GHz, AMD CPU AMD FX-8350 4 GHz
  • Graphics: Nvidia GPU GeForce GTX 770 or AMD GPU Radeon R9 290
  • RAM: 6GB
  • Disk Space: 50 GB

2) For DirectX 12

High settings requirements (RT off)

  • Resolution: 1080p
  • OS: 64-bit Windows 10/11
  • Processor: Intel Core i5-7400/Ryzen 5 1600
  • Graphics: Nvidia GTX 970/Radeon RX 480
  • RAM: 8 GB
  • Disk Space: 50 GB

Ultra settings requirements (RTAO/RTGI)

  • Resolution: 1440p (DLSS or FSR)
  • OS: 64-bit Windows 10/11
  • Processor: Intel Core i7-8700K/Ryzen 5 3600
  • Graphics: Nvidia RTX 3070/Radeon RX 6700 XT
  • RAM: 16 GB
  • Disk Space: 50 GB

Ultra settings requirements (All RT features on)

  • Resolution: 4K (DLSS or FSR)
  • OS: 64-bit Windows 10/11
  • Processor: Intel Core i7-9700K/Ryzen 7 3700X
  • Graphics: Nvidia RTX 3080/Radeon RX 6800 XT
  • RAM: 16 GB
  • Disk Space: 50 GB

The Witcher 3 Next Gen best system settings

youtube-cover

Here are the best PC settings that players should opt for to make the most of the Witcher 3 next-generation update:

  • Resolution: 1440p is recommended unless players have RTX 4080/4090 or AMD 7900XT/XTX.
  • Ray Tracing Global Illumination: On
  • Ray Traced Reflection: Off
  • Ray Traced Shadows: Off
  • Ray Traced Ambient Occlusion: Off
  • Anti-aliasing: DLSS (Balanced) or FSR 2.0 (Wait for patch to fix it)
  • Sharpening: Off
  • Motion Blur: On or as needed
  • Blur: On or as needed
  • Bloom: On or as needed
  • Depth of Field: On
  • Chromatic Aberration: Off or as needed
  • Vignetting: Off or as needed
  • Light Shafts: On
  • Camera Lens Effects: On or as needed
  • Nvidia Hairworks: Off
  • Number of Background Characters: Ultra
  • Shadow Quality: High
  • Terrain Quality: Ultra
  • Water Quality: High
  • Foliage Visibility Range: High
  • Grass Density: High
  • Texture Quality: Ultra+
  • Detail Level: Ultra

The Witcher 3 Next Gen is currently facing some performance issues on PC. Players are requested to wait for CD Projekt Red to develop a hotfix to resolve all the game crashes that they are running into.

Esports Awards 2022 winners have been revealed. Click here to check out full list.

Quick Links

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...