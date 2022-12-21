What is the max level cap in The Witcher 3 Next Gen

The Witcher 3 is an award-winning open-world role-playing game (RPG). The RPG elements include the ability to choose dialog options, Armor, and other gear pieces and finally being able to upgrade skills and stats. These stats can be upgraded in a few ways, mainly by leveling up and gaining ability points to allocate.

The Witcher 3 offers a multitude of areas where points can be allocated. A large number of points are required to max out any skill. It does beg the question if there is a limit to how many ability points a player can get. Is there a level cap?

How does Geralt gain experience in The Witcher 3

With older RPG titles that facilitated a leveling system, many players would try to over-level. They would stick to early areas with weak enemies and kill them repeatedly to gain experience. Players will spend hours, if not days, grinding in these areas to reach a higher level than most enemies.

Modern titles have many methods to prevent this, like experience penalties, enemy scaling, etc. The Witcher 3 uses a heavy experience points (XP) penalty to discourage players from grinding incessantly. Any enemy below six or more levels from Geralt will be rewarded significantly less XP. This penalty is slightly less at lower difficulty levels, but not by much.

Abandoned sites and Monster nests always provide static experience and do not have any XP penalties from level difference.

The same can be said for XP rewards in quests. If Geralt is above six or more levels than the recommended quest level, he only receives five percent of the XP reward. Players can read this guide to find out how to level fast in The Witcher 3

Does the Witcher 3 have a level cap?

The quick answer is no. The game does not stop the player from gaining XP at any point. However, with the systems mentioned above, it does slow down. Eventually, it slows down to a standstill which can be considered a soft cap. Completing the base game with all its side quests will leave the player at around level 70. While getting through the expansions will level Geralt up to 100.

After getting to 100, it can become extremely slow to gain any XP as there aren't many quests or monsters that are high enough not to incur the penalty. New Game+ can remedy this a bit as it gives players an XP boost for the first 20 levels, but even that bogs down to a slog soon enough.

The Witcher 3 is a game loved by millions, which has received massive purchasable expansions. It also gets many new free updates, patches, and DLC that keep the game fresh and the player base returning.

It added a new Next Gen update which brought an upgrade to the graphics, UI improvements, and many more. All of these additions are a testament to how much love this game has received from the devs and players over the years.

