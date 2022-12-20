How to access the Alternative Looks DLC in The Witcher 3 Next Gen

The Witcher 3 is an action adventure game that follows the story of Geralt of Rivia, a genetically engineered monster slayer. He is tasked with finding his long-lost, adopted daughter Ciri, who seems to have some unknown power that can be incredibly potent. This leads to her being sought after by many groups, most notably by other worldly beings known as the Wild Hunt.

On his mission, Geralt gets tangled up in a political war of territory. His search leads him to new locations and many new people, with the big question being whether he will get to Ciri in time.

The Witcher 3 has been praised for its excellent writing, breathtaking graphics, and detailed open world. The character and dialog writing in particular is very well done in the game.

How to access Alternate Looks DLC in the Witcher 3 Next Gen update

With the game’s massive success it was no surprise that it would receive a whole host of updates and downloadable content (DLC). Most of these are free, with some of them being purchasable. Players have acknowledged the game for having some of the best DLCs in the gaming sphere.

The Alternate Looks DLC has received similar reactions as well. It is beloved by many, even though it is a rather small update. The DLC gives Ciri, Triss, and Yennefer from The Witcher 3 alternate costumes that the player can switch between. This is great for players who want a different set of clothes for any of these characters.

It can be a bit confusing to know how to access this DLC as there are no clear instructions in the game. Many players might think it is a dialog option with the characters or that it is unlocked after progressing in the game. None of these are the way to get the alternate costumes. Fortunately, the method is far simpler.

Players must head to the options menu in the Main Menu of the game.

Then they will need to head to the gameplay section

Here they will find the options to toggle the alternate costumes for the three characters near the bottom of the list

Players can turn alternate costumes on or off for each of the three characters

The toggle-able option is available for each individual character, meaning players will be able to choose whose alternate costume they want to use. This is a great option for players who don’t want all the characters to wear alternate costumes at once.

The costumes, on the other hand, are all great additions to the game and people are bound to find their favorites in the bunch.

In the Witcher 3 Alternate costume DLC, Yennefer gets a costume that is much more dress-like compared to her previous outfit. It shows off her shoulders and has some pretty feathers to go with it. Triss gets a gown with long sleeves that exposes her chest and Ciri takes a departure from her white blouse and leather pants to a more bulky looking chainmail armor.

The Witcher 3 is known to get many free DLCs like the Alternate Looks costume, which shows just how much CD Projekt Red loves its player base and the game that they have made.

