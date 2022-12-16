How to level up quickly in The Witcher 3 Next-Gen

The Witcher 3 Next-Gen update brings a plethora of content for players once again to enjoy Geralt's adventure as he continues to look for his adopted ward, Ciri. Witcher fans have been extremely hyped to get their hands on the latest patch that basically overhauls a lot of elements in the game, both visually and technically.

Patch 4.0 brings major technical additions like camera settings and a photo mode to the game while also visually improving the world through high-definition textures and graphics settings. While the update adds two new questlines for fans to enjoy, the basic leveling system still stays the same in The Witcher 3 Next-Gen.

However, newer fans might struggle a bit to level up as they progress into a wonderful story, especially with higher difficulties like Death March.

Fastest ways to level up in The Witcher 3 Next-Gen

The Continent provides plenty of activities that players can indulge in. They not only give a good amount of cash but also decent XP to level up quicker. Here are a few methods to speed up the leveling process in The Witcher 3 Next-Gen:

Do not ignore Points of Interests. Marked with a "?" symbol, there are many activities scattered around the map. Most of these can be completed with quite ease. These Points of Interests includes monster nests, liberation posts, and more.

Take on Witcher contracts and finish them. Finishing contracts gives plenty of XP that you can use for a leveling up, and ignoring it is not recommended.

Farm Drowners are probably the most easiest-to-kill monsters in Witcher 3. Farming their spawn by a shore or a monster nest can deliver a hefty amount of XP.

Avoid under-leveled Quests. If a Quest is not the same level as your character, it is probably not worth doing unless for the plot. Under-leveled Quests give a little amount of XP.

Turn on the enemy upscaling option. The enemy upscaling option ensures every character is at least on your character's level or more. This means that even simple enemies like Drowners can give you a tough fight and more XP.

Equip Witcher Swords. These can be crafted via Blue Prints found around the Continent. They provide additional XP on killing enemies.

One can use the tips mentioned above to ensure a faster leveling-up process. Furthermore, these methods are also applicable to higher difficulties in the game. A lot of the gears with decent statistics are locked behind higher-level requirements. Leveling up faster can help one unlock and use such items much faster.

The Witcher 3 is an RPG that provides players with a plethora of choices in the plot as well as their playstyles. Going for the correct build with higher-level statistics can certainly bring a joyful experience. Leveling up faster also has its benefits such as unlocked ability slots.

The Witcher 3 Next-Gen patch is a free update for gamers who already own the base game. However, those who do not own it in their library will have to purchase it for their respective platforms.

Esports Awards 2022 winners have been revealed. Click here to check out full list.

Poll : 0 votes